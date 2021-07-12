Euro 2020: Pizza-Mario Couple In Crowd Become 'favourite' Part Of Match; See Memes

While Italy lifted the Euro 2020 trophy by beating England on penalties, there was one couple in the crowd at the final match who turned heads left, right, and centre. Among the 60,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, the camera crew was able to spot a woman dressed in a pizza costume with her face painted in the colours of the Italian flag. Next to her was also her significant other, who was dressed as Mario from the famous game franchise.

Viewers were left in hysterics after spotting the duo. As soon as the couple was seen on the big screen at the Wembly Stadium, netizens were also assured that a meme fest was soon incoming. What really ticked social media users was the woman’s rather unimpressed facial expression as the man spoke to her. Here are some of the most trending reactions to the Pizza-Mario couple:

Sad Pizza comforted by Mario is the highlight of the game. #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/rgVZaiRVQe — Wirjil (@Wirjil) July 11, 2021

I think we can all agree this was the shot of the match #EURO2020 #pizza #mario pic.twitter.com/vrvWOWsFmU — 7ucky (@7ucky) July 11, 2021

My favourite part of #EURO2020 so far is the Italian couple dressed up as a slice of pizza and Super Mario — Mike R (@mroach) July 11, 2021

Not to sound horribly single but I want what this woman has pic.twitter.com/CT2K5KJokd — shon faye. (@shonfaye) July 11, 2021

when u realize he only thinks of u in one way: pic.twitter.com/HaYxmoCzdp — Sebastian Gawker (@keepinitciviI) July 11, 2021

Pizza and Mario in the audience wins best costume #EURO2020 — Grace 🦄 (@grace_is_sugoi) July 11, 2021

Meanwhile, there were several celebrities on the stands during the game. Apart from members of the Royal Family, David Beckham and Tom Cruise’s fist-bumping after England’s opening goal caught the attention of several people. Many fans in the stand were also seen with extraordinary makeup and costumes.

It was a moment of pure joy and passion as the Azzurri captain Giorgio Chiellini lifted the Euro 2020 trophy as Italy claimed their second European Championship, with the first one back in 1968. The match started with England taking the lead early in the second minute through a wonderful Luke Shaw half volley after a pinpoint Kieran Trippier cross to send Wembley into raptures. They dominated the initial 20 minutes of the game with the change of formation for England tough for the Italians to read. However, the Italians soon found the rhythm that they had throughout the tournament. The Azzurri dominated the proceedings after that and in the 67th minute, Bonnuci found the back of the net owing to a goalmouth scramble following a dangerous corner.

(Image: Twitter)