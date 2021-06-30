Euro 2020 Quarter-finals Fixtures, Schedule, Live Stream Details And Predictions

The European Championship is heading into a grand finish as only eight teams remain in the quest for continental glory. The Euro 2020 quarter-finals have some surprise entries but will nonetheless be a thorn in the flesh of the traditional sides as they hunt for silverware. Here's a look at How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals, the Euro 2020 quarter-final schedule, and our Euro 2020 quarter-final predictions.

Spain, England make it to last 8; Netherlands, France knocked out

The Euro 2020 quarter-final fixtures are set as the tournament draws closer to its end. The round of 16 proved to be a thrilling affair with some eye-catching performances and results and the quarter-final promises to provide similar excitement. Favourties England clinched their berth in the last eight by knocking out perennial rivals Germany, in a round which saw World Champions France and defending champions Portugal also exit from the tournament. The latter suffered defeat at the hands of Belgium's golden generation, while France fell to Switzerland's resilience, losing out on penalties after extra time.

Denmark continued to win hearts as they romped past last edition's semi-finalists Wales, clinching a dominant 4-0 win. Italy also clinched qualification with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Austria, while the Netherlands were knocked out by a resurgent Czech Republic side. Three-time champions Spain knocked out 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, winning 5-3 in extra-time. Ukraine, who qualified as one of the four best third-placed sides, knocked out dark horses Sweden, scoring the winner in extra time stoppage.

Euro 2020 quarter-final schedule

Friday, July 2: Switzerland vs Spain (9:30 PM, St Petersburg)

Saturday, July 3: Belgium vs Italy (12:30 AM, Munich)

Saturday, July 3: Czech Republic vs Denmark (9:30 PM, Baku)

Sunday, July 3: Ukraine vs England (12:30 AM, Rome)

How to watch Euro 2020 quarter-finals?

The Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the UEFA Euro 2020 in India. The telecast of the same will be available on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) channels from June 11, 2021, to July 12, 2021. The live stream of the games will also be available on the Sony LIV app.

Euro 2020 quarter-final predictions

Switzerland vs Spain

Spain became the first team to score five goals in consecutive European Championship games, and have well and truly bounced back from their lacklustre performances in the opening two games. Luis Enrique will be counting on his team to continue their good form and will be one of the teams to watch out for. Switzerland did the unthinkable by knocking out France, but a second consecutive upset looks too much ask from the side.

Belgium vs Italy

Easily the blockbuster clash of the round, both Belgium and Italy have won all their games until this stage in convincing fashion and are one of the contenders for the title. A potential clash against Spain awaits the winner, and Italy will have their tails up especially with Belgium struggling to cope with injuries. With the participation of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard doubtful, the onus will be on Lukaku to steer the Red Devils' hopes. Italy hence will be the favourties and should likely clinch progression to the semi-finals.

Czech Republic vs Denmark

Both Czech Republic and Denmark have done well to make it to the quarters and will look to continue their dream runs further. Denmark will look to emulate their 1992 squad and have been emotionally charged to do so, especially after Christian Eriksen's collapse in their opener. The Czech Republic meanwhile have surprised one and all, and knocked out the Netherlands in the round of 16, and will be favourties to qualify for the semi-finals.

