Euro 2020 Results: England Advance After 2-0 Win Over Germans, Ukraine Clinch Thriller

England got their revenge on Germany in the Round of 16 of the Euro 2020 as they defeated the Germans 2-0 to confirm a place in the quarters. The game was goalless at the end of the first half, but England's attack picked up pace after the introduction of Jack Grealish. Meanwhile, in another Round of 16 fixture, it was Ukraine that prevailed over Sweden, after a thrilling game of 90 minutes, where both the teams scored a goal, the match went into over-time where Ukraines Artem Dovbyk headed home the winner. Here is a look at the England vs Germany Euro 2020 results, Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 highlights and Euro 2020 scores.

Euro 2020 results: Sterling and Kane strike, 3 Lions beat Germany

England vs Germany has always been a thrilling match because of the footballing history between the two teams. And this time England got the better of their German rivals as they slashed 2 goals in the second half to seal the win. After a quiet first half, England brought in the most anticipated change of the night, as they substituted Bukayo Saka for Jack Grealish and then it was instant impact as he played the ball to Luke Shaw who delivered one of the most pinpoint low crosses into the box which Raheem Sterling leaped onto to give England the lead.

Yet to concede at EURO 2020 🚫



Never lost in the finals of a major tournament at Wembley Stadium (W10 D4) 💪



England 🎉🎉🎉@England | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/GaEeHRMQQA — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

Just minutes after that Germany had a clear chance to equalise after Sterling played a half-hearted ball that reached nowhere, resulting in Muller picking the ball and running through the England defence only to pull it wide. England doubled their lead in the 86th minute after Jack Grealish played a fantastic cross to Harry Kane, who scored his first goal of the tournament, which lead to an outroar of happiness in the stadium.

Euro 2020 results: Sweden lose to Ukrarine despite Emil Fosberg's brilliance

Sweden vs Ukraine was one of the most evenly matched fixtures of the Round of 16, as both the teams played brilliantly well, but in the end, it was Ukraine who prevailed as they scored 2 past Sweden to make it to the next round. Zinchenko opened the scoring for the Ukrainians after Yarmolenko played a fantastic ball to him which he hit with some real power in the back of the net. The Swedes kept making plays and their efforts paid off as Emil Fosberg took a stunning shot that deflected off a Ukrainian defender, taking the ball away from the goalkeeper which in turn helped them equalise. Fosberg kept trying to score only to be denied by the woodwork twice and both the teams ended the 90 minutes with one goal.

Goal ✅ Assist ✅



Ukraine are unbeaten when Oleksandr Zinchenko has found the net (W6 D1) 💪@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SMXPRbCHZS — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

Going into extra time, Swedish defender Marcus Danielson was shown the red card for his dangerous tackle on Besedin. Ukraine took advantage of this, as Zinchenko put in a fantastic cross, which was netted in by Artem Dovbyk to seal the win for Ukraine, who will face England in the quarters.

Euro 2020 scores from all the Round of 16 games

🇧🇪🇨🇿🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹🇪🇸🇨🇭🇺🇦



😎 EURO 2020 quarter-finals set!

Who will win the 🏆?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/SjVkKMHQce — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 29, 2021

Wales 0 - 2 Denmark

Italy 2 - 1 Austria

Netherlands 0 - 2 Czech Republic

Belgium 1 - 0 Portugal

England 2 - 0 Germany

France 3 - 3 Switzerland [Switzerland won 5-4 on penalties]

Croatia 3 - 5 Spain

Ukraine 2 - 1 Sweden

Image Credits: UEFA Euro 2020/Twitter