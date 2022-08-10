Euro 2020 Star Domenico Berardi Confronts Fan For Hurling Abuse Over Sassuolo Defeat

Italy football star and Euro 2020 winner Domenico Berardi finds himself in controversy after trying to chase a fan who hurled abuse at him. The incident occurred after Sassuolo were knocked out of Coppa Italia by Serie B team Modena, who won the match 3-2. While Berardi, scored a goal from the spot kick, Nicola Mosti scored a brace for Modena ensuring the team's progress into the second round.

Coppa Italia: Domenico Berardi fan abusing video goes viral

The video of the incident has gone viral in which Berardi is chasing the supporter and Sassuolo officials, police officers and a couple of fans are trying to hold him back. He initially got away from them but was escorted away before he could do something he might leave to regret. Taking to Instagram Berardi issued an apology in which he wrote, "I want to apologise for what happened outside the stadium after the game against Modena. We are professionals and, above all, we must be examples for youths and kids. Today I didn’t behave as such." He added, "That’s because the things that I love the most, such as my wife and my son, were deliberately involved off the pitch, hurting me deeply. I also renew my apologies to the opposing fans"

Will Domenico Berardi remain atSassuolo amid transfer speculation?

While Sassuolo is dumped out of Cpa Italia, striker Domenico Berardi’s future still remains uncertain with the club. The Italy international has spent his entire career with the club and it remains to be seen if he continues with his current club. The 28-year-old has scored 79 goals in 223 appearances for the club, who have established themselves as Serie A regulars.

Currently, Italian giants Milan, Juventus, Inter and Fiorentina are among the clubs that are looking to get the signature of the 28-year-old, who is currently valued at €40million by his club. Last season Berardi contributed 15 goals and 17 assists in 33 Serie A appearances. The striker changed squad number over the summer, but he has refused to suggest that means he'll stay Sassuolo have already sold star striker Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham this summer while the future of another Italian international forward, Giacomo Raspadori, also remains in the balance.