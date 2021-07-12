Euro 2020: The Simpsons 'predicted' England's Loss And Violence In Final?

Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England on July 11. Although the English team faced defeat on Sunday, it seems that The Simpsons may have predicted England’s loss and the violence that broke out in Euro 2020 final match. The image of the burning British flag in the eyes of Hugh Parkfield was shared by a Simpsons fan on Twitter after England lost the Euro 2020 final.

The Simpsons' prediction of Euro 2020 final

Episode 19 of the animated television series The Simpsons Season 6 shows Lisa’s wedding. It features the journey of Lisa who is told by the fortune-teller in 2010 about her future after 15 years in 2010. Lisa meets her lover Hugh Parkfield, a fellow university student from London. Hugh is welcomed by Lisa’s family where her father Homer gives Parkfield "US hospitality". He accidentally burns the UK flag while welcoming him. Hugh is embarrassed and does not get along with the Simpsons family. Lisa wants Hugh to wear cufflinks but he agrees on the condition that she would abandon her family after the wedding. But, Lisa chooses her family over Hugh and the wedding is called off. The picture of the burning UK flag in the eyes of Hugh was shared by a Simpsons fan on Twitter after England lost the Euro 2020 final against Italy. See the picture here:

Italy has lifted the Euro 2020 title by edging England on penalties 3-2, 1-1 after extra time in their own backyard in front of 60,000 fans at Wembley in London. After Italy lifted the EURO 2020 trophy, violence ensued onto the streets of London with England fans attacking the Italian fans. The streets of London saw vandalism and violence which escalated to physical brawls between some groups. Apart from the Wembley violence, even England's own players who missed penalty kicks against Italy in the Euro 2020 final were subjected to racial abuse online, prompting the English Football Association to issue a statement condemning the language used against the players.

Italy fans were attacked after the game in Wembley, London. Seeing all the racial slurs being thrown at Sancho, Rashford and Saka, I'm really happy Italy won. England fans🤮 #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/l0Z43WFvOG — King Melvin👑 (@melvinnasasira) July 11, 2021

IMAGE: AP/MrHomerPlow/Twitter