Euro 2020 TV Schedule USA And Canada: Where To Watch Euros Live?

The European Championship is just around the corner as 24 teams from the continent will battle for the ultimate prize for a duration of a month. The Euro 2020 was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic but will kick off on June 11 with Turkey taking on Italy in Rome. Here's a look at where to watch Euro 2020 live in USA and Canada, the Euro 2020 TV schedule USA and the Euro 2020 TV schedule Canada.

Where to watch Euro 2020 live in USA?

The telecast rights for Euro 2020 in USA are held by ESPN and ABC network. ESPN hold the rights for majority of the games, with only a few available on ABC. Subscribers can also stream matches live online via ESPN+. Matches will also be broadcast on Univision, and TUDN. One can also subscribe to fubo TV, which will also make the Euro 2020 live streaming available in the United States.

Where to watch Euro 2020 live in Canada?

TSN will feature coverage of every single match on at least one of its channels, although some of them are only available on the premium channel TSN 2. CTV will be carrying all the weekend games, including the final on July 11, which will also be available for broadcast on TSN as well. Both broadcasters will have live streaming options available on their website and their apps for subscribed users.

Euro 2020 schedule: Euro 2020 TV schedule USA and Canada for Group Stage (All timings EST)

Friday, June 11

Group A: Turkey vs. Italy, 3 PM

Saturday, June 12

Group A: Wales vs. Switzerland, 9 AM

Group B: Denmark vs. Finland, 12 PM

Group B: Belgium vs. Russia, 3 PM

Sunday, June 13

Group D: England vs. Croatia, 9 AM

Group C: Austria vs. North Macedonia, 12 PM

Group C: Netherlands vs. Ukraine, 3 PM

Monday, June 14

Group D: Scotland vs. Czech Republic, 9 AM

Group E: Poland vs. Slovakia, 12 PM

Group E: Spain vs. Sweden, 3 PM

Tuesday, June 15

Group F: Hungary vs. Portugal, 12 PM Group F: France vs. Germany, 3 PM

Wednesday, June 16

Group B: Finland vs. Russia, 9 a.m. on ESPN

Group A: Turkey vs. Wales, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Group A: Italy vs. Switzerland, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, June 17

Group C: Ukraine vs. North Macedonia, 9 AM

Group B: Denmark vs. Belgium, 12 PM

Group C: Netherlands vs. Austria, 3 PM

Friday, June 18

Group E: Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9 AM

Group D: Croatia vs. Czech Republic, 12 PM

Group D: England vs. Scotland, 3 PM

Saturday, June 19

Group F: Hungary vs. France, 9 AM

Group F: Portugal vs. Germany, 12 PM

Group E: Spain vs. Poland, 3 PM

Sunday, June 20

Group A: Italy vs. Wales, 12 PM

Group A: Switzerland vs. Turkey, 12 PM

Monday, June 21

Group C: Ukraine vs. Austria, 12 PM

Group C: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 12 PM

Group B: Russia vs. Denmark, 3 PM

Group B: Finland vs. Belgium, 3 PM

Tuesday, June 22

Group D: Croatia vs. Scotland, 3 PM

Group D: Czech Republic vs. England, 3 PM

Wednesday, June 23

Group E: Sweden vs. Poland, 12 PM

Group E: Slovakia vs. Spain, 12 PM

Group F: Germany vs. Hungary, 3 PM

Group F: Portugal vs. France, 3 PM

Euro 2020 schedule: Euro 2020 TV schedule Canada and USA for knockout games

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 12 PM

Group A winner vs. Group C runner-up 3 PM

Sunday, June 27

Group C winner vs. Third place Group D/E/F, 12 PM

Group B winner vs. Third place Group A/D/E/F 3 PM

Monday, June 28

Group D runner-up vs. Group E runner-up, 12 PM

Group F winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C, 3 PM

Tuesday, June 29

Group D winner vs. Group F runner-up, 12 PM

Group E winner vs. Third place Group A/B/C/D, 3 PM

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Quarterfinal 1, 12 PM

Quarterfinal 2, 3 PM

Saturday, July 3

Quarterfinal 3, 12 PM

Quarterfinal 4, 3 PM

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Semifinal 1 3 PM

Wednesday, July 7

Semifinal 2, 3 PM

Final

Sunday, July 11

Euro final, 3 PM

