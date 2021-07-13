Euro: Harry Kane Has A Message For Fans Who Racially Abused Players After England Defeat

England captain Harry Kane on Monday criticised the racial abuse targeted at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka following England's loss in Euro 2020.

Italy won the final against England to lift the Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The Italians were dominant throughout the game and defeated England on penalties. Rashford, Sancho, and Saka all missed their spot-kicks and were racially abused on social media as a result.

Kane said that those who abuse these players were not fans of the national team and that his team does not want their support either. In a tweet, Kane said,

Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you. pic.twitter.com/PgskPAXgxV — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 12, 2021

'Such disgusting behaviour is not welcome': EFA

England's Football Association too condemned racist abuse of players. In a statement, they said, "The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media. We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

These players were not only targeted by online trolls but were also by politicians and other public figures, even though they did not use racial slurs. This England team is the most diverse English squad ever and there are players who have previously confronted the government or the media regarding social issues. Marcus Rashford previously made the British government take a U-turn regarding their decision to not provide free meals to school kids during the pandemic. He even attracted investors to develop football pitches in the poorer sections of London. He is a hero among the young black athletes of England.

Instances like Raheem Sterling’s fight against racism or Tyrone Ming’s stand on the immigration policies have made them heroes among the people from ethnic backgrounds but they are not considered so well by the elite sections of society and politicians. Politicians like Boris Johnson and Priti Patel refused to side with the players before the tournament as the players wanted to take the knee before every game and their reaction was the reason that young players like Saka and Sancho suffered disgusting abuse.

On the other hand, Marcus Rashford’s mural at a wall in Withington was defaced by angry English fans. The mural was made by locals who wanted to show their gratitude for fighting for their rights. After his mural was vandalised, people covered the hateful messages with messages of love and support.

