Europa League Draw: Manchester United To Face Sevilla In The Europa League Quarter-final

Europa League Draw: Manchester United are pitted against Sevilla in The Europa League quarterfinals as they will be facing another Spanish team in the competition. After Real Sociedad and Real Betis, Sevilla will be the third Spanish opponent for the Red Devils. Juventus have been drawn with Sporting Lisbon while AS Roma will have to get past Feyenoord in a bid to book a place in the Europa League semifinals.

Union Saint-Gilloise will take on Bayer Leverkusen as all the matches will be held on April 13 and April 20 simultaneously. United got past the challenge of Betis as they scored five goals over a two-legged affair. With the treble dream still up and running a win over Sevilla could boost their chances to some extent. United could face the Juventus litmus test should they clear the quarterfinal hurdle.

Europa League



Quarterfinals

First Leg (April 13, 2023)

Manchester United (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy)

Second Leg (April 20, 2023)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Roma (Italy) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Semifinals

First Leg (May 11, 2023)

Juventus (Italy) or Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Manchester United (England) or Sevilla (Spain)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) or Roma (Italy) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) or Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Second Leg

May 18

Manchester United (England) or Sevilla (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy) or Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) or Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands) or Roma (Italy)

With input from AP News