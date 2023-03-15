Manchester United Reveal Destinations For 2023 Pre-season Summer Tour

Manchester United have announced they will return to the USA in their pre-season tour ahead of the 2023-24 season. The details of the tour haven't been revealed and the club insisted all the specifics will be revealed in the coming weeks. Pre-season tours are usually conducted to let the players prepare for the gruelling season and to have a check on their fitness.

Erik ten Hag will conduct his second tour as the Dutch manager had prepared the Red Devils on the eve of the ongoing season in the summer of 2022.United played a number of matches in Bangkok, Melbourne, Perth and Oslo before returning to Manchester for their final pre-season match against Rayo Vallecano.

Manchester United announce USA pre-season tour

United do possess one of the most passionate and largest fan bases in the globe in each tour their primary idea has been to engage and interact with their fans.

Manchester United's football director John Murtough insisted this will be club's first US tour in the last five years and everyone is very excited. “This will be our first visit to the US for five years and everyone at the club is looking forward to it, especially the players, who love the high-quality facilities, the welcoming atmosphere and passionate support of our large US fanbase.

“As well as engaging with our fans, Tour 2023 will give Erik and his squad the opportunity to reconnect with each other after the summer break and prepare for the restart of the Premier League. We’ve worked with the manager and his staff to create training camps with the best sporting facilities available, as well as a mix of competitive opponents to play, ensuring that the whole squad will have the best opportunity to gain fitness and playing time during their time in the US."

He also added this tour would be of utmost importance for their academy products. “Tour 2023 will not only see the return of our senior players to training and playing, but there will also be valuable opportunities for up-and-coming talent from our Academy to experience life within the first-team environment – and for our US fans to see some potential stars of the future.

“We know that Manchester United and the Premier League in general are growing in popularity across the US, so we are looking forward to building on this connection this summer.”

