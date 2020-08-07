Europa League Quarter-final Fixtures Confirmed, Man United To Face Copenhagen

The Europa League Round of 16 fixtures finally concluded this week after a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis. The competition's latest round saw some high-scoring games with most teams advancing to the Europa League quarter-final with massive leads over their opponents. Among the footballing heavyweights to secure a spot in the final eight, Manchester United clinched the largest goal advantage.

Europa League quarter-final schedule: Man United to lock horns with FC Copenhagen

😎 The quarter-finals are set!



The Europa League fixtures have been officially confirmed by UEFA with Man United paired up against FC Copenhagen in the final eight. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side defeated LASK 2-1 with a goal each from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford. The Red Devils arrived into the game with a comfortable five-goal lead in the first leg and secured a spot in the Europa League quarter-final with a 7-1 aggregate scoreline. On the other hand, Copenhagen overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg against Istanbul Basaksehir to clinch a Europa League quarter-final spot with a 3-0 victory. The Man United vs Copenhagen fixture will be played on Monday, August 10 (Tuesday for Indian viewers).

Europa League quarter-final: All eyes on Inter Milan vs Leverkusen

Inter Milan continued their impressive run of form in the Europa League with a 2-0 victory against Spanish side Getafe. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen were on target for Antonio Conte's side to clinch a spot in the next round of the Europa League fixtures. On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Rangers 4-1 over two legs, with the second leg ending with a 1-0 scoreline. The Europa League fixtures will see Inter Milan vs Leverkusen be held on August 10, Monday (Tuesday, according to IST).

Europa League fixtures: Wolves vs Sevilla to be played on Tuesday

The third Europa League quarter-final will be played between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla. Wolves advanced to the final eight by defeating Olympiacos 1-0 in the Round of 16, with an aggregate two-leg scoreline of 2-1. On the other hand, Sevilla defeated 10-man Roma 2-0 at home in the single-leg Round of 16. The Wolves vs Sevilla Europa League quarter-final will be played on Tuesday, August 11 (Wednesday, according to IST).

Europa League fixtures: Shakhtar to battle it out against Basel

Shakhtar Donetsk overcame an easy challenge against Wolfsburg by defeating their opponents 3-0. The first leg ended in Shakhtar's favour as well with a 2-1 scoreline. On the other hand, Basel defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 with Fabian Frei's strike in the final minutes of the game. Basel had a comfortable lead in the first leg with a 3-0 victory in the first leg. Shakhtar will come up against Basel on August 11, Tuesday (Wednesday, according to IST).

