Europa League Quarter-final Fixtures Confirmed, Man United To Face Copenhagen

The Europa League Round of 16 fixtures finally concluded this week after a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis. The competition's latest round saw some high-scoring games with most teams advancing to the Europa League quarter-final with massive leads over their opponents. Among the footballing heavyweights to secure a spot in the final eight, Manchester United clinched the largest goal advantage.
Also Read | Sevilla beat Roma 2-0 to reach Europa League quarter-final
😎 The quarter-finals are set!— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 6, 2020
🤔 Who will reach the last 4?#UEL pic.twitter.com/1NjZwCdYYU
The Europa League fixtures have been officially confirmed by UEFA with Man United paired up against FC Copenhagen in the final eight. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side defeated LASK 2-1 with a goal each from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford. The Red Devils arrived into the game with a comfortable five-goal lead in the first leg and secured a spot in the Europa League quarter-final with a 7-1 aggregate scoreline. On the other hand, Copenhagen overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg against Istanbul Basaksehir to clinch a Europa League quarter-final spot with a 3-0 victory. The Man United vs Copenhagen fixture will be played on Monday, August 10 (Tuesday for Indian viewers).
Also Read | Shakhtar, Copenhagen advance as Europa League returns
Inter Milan continued their impressive run of form in the Europa League with a 2-0 victory against Spanish side Getafe. Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen were on target for Antonio Conte's side to clinch a spot in the next round of the Europa League fixtures. On the other hand, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Rangers 4-1 over two legs, with the second leg ending with a 1-0 scoreline. The Europa League fixtures will see Inter Milan vs Leverkusen be held on August 10, Monday (Tuesday, according to IST).
The third Europa League quarter-final will be played between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sevilla. Wolves advanced to the final eight by defeating Olympiacos 1-0 in the Round of 16, with an aggregate two-leg scoreline of 2-1. On the other hand, Sevilla defeated 10-man Roma 2-0 at home in the single-leg Round of 16. The Wolves vs Sevilla Europa League quarter-final will be played on Tuesday, August 11 (Wednesday, according to IST).
Also Read | FC Copenhagen get set for Istanbul Basaksehir in Europa League last 16
Shakhtar Donetsk overcame an easy challenge against Wolfsburg by defeating their opponents 3-0. The first leg ended in Shakhtar's favour as well with a 2-1 scoreline. On the other hand, Basel defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 with Fabian Frei's strike in the final minutes of the game. Basel had a comfortable lead in the first leg with a 3-0 victory in the first leg. Shakhtar will come up against Basel on August 11, Tuesday (Wednesday, according to IST).
Also Read | Wolfsburg's Mbabu out of Europa League after virus positive