Europa League Results, Highlights: Man Utd Hit SIX Past Roma, Arsenal Bag Vital Away Goal

The Europa League semi-finals on Thursday saw Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal register contrasting results in their quest for silverware. The Red Devils clinched a memorable 6-2 win at home, while Arsenal stuttered on their trip to Spain, losing out to Villarreal. Here's a look at the Europa League results and the Europa League highlights from the Man United vs Roma and Villarreal vs Arsenal games.

Man United vs Roma: Cavani helps Red Devils seal memorable come from behind win

Manchester United started the tie in fine fashion with Bruno Fernandes opening the scoring with a neat finish in just the ninth minute of the game. However, things started spiralling down for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side soon after as Roma hit back with two pivotal goals to clinch a lead going into the break. However, the Red Devils launched a soaring comeback in the second half thanks to Edinson Cavani, with the former Napoli striker scoring twice.

Fernandes scored from the spot, while Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood also added to the scoresheet as Man United scored five unanswered goals in the second half to clinch a historic 6-2 win in the first leg of their Europa League semi-finals clash. Roma were forced into making three substitutions before the interval due to injury and Fonseca's hopes of steering the Giallorssi to their first European final effectively ended with that second-half performance.

Europa League highlights: Nicolas Pepe scores crucial away goal as Ceballos sees red

Arsenal were handed a lifeline on Thursday after Nicolas Pepe converted a crucial penalty to give Gunners an away goal in their 1-2 defeat in the Villareal vs Arsenal game. Ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery, in charge of Villarreal, saw his side run over their opponents for the most part of the game with Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol scoring before the half-hour mark. However, The Yellow Submarine will be ruing their missed chances especially after Arsenal handed them a boost, with Dani Ceballos getting sent off in the 57th minute.

Trigueros, who scored the opener then was guilty of tripping Bukayo Saka in the box, and Nicolas Pepe converted from the spot, to keep Arsenal's hopes of European football alive for next season. The away goal could be a crucial mistake for Villarreal. But Unai Emery will be confident that his side can muster a win when he returns to the Emirates in the opposing dugout next week.

(Image Courtesy: Europa League Twitter)