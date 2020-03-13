Everton Confirm Squad In Quarantine After Players Show Coronavirus Symptoms

Everton have been the latest team to be hit with a Coronavirus scare on, incidentally, Friday the 13th this month. The Merseyside derby, which was set to be played over the weekend, could be under threat as Everton have confirmed that a first-team player has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. Read the official club statement regarding Everton first-team squad quarantine below.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors following Coronavirus crisis: Report

Coronavirus live update

Everton players were training hard for Merseyside Derby

Also Read | Wimbledon set to be scrapped as ATP and WTA mull 6-week tennis ban: Report

Coronavirus in Football

Everton self-isolation: Premier League club release official statement regarding suspected Coronavirus case

🔵 | Club Statement. — Everton (@Everton) March 13, 2020

Also Read | Nebraska Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg returns after hospital trip; diagnosed with flu

After Leicester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, Everton are the latest Premier League club to self-isolate their entire squad after a first-team player tested positive for Coronavirus. The Merseysiders have followed the required precautionary measures as mentioned by the British government and have quarantined their first-team squad on Friday itself. It remains to be seen whether their pre-scheduled match against Liverpool on Monday will go ahead or not with a pending announcement expected from the English Football Association in the coming hours.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mikel Arteta and an unnamed Leicester City player have already been tested positive for Coronavirus in the Premier League. There expected cases of Coronavirus in football are expected to rise in the coming days as Premier League organisers face continued pressure to postpone the league until the crisis recedes in the UK.

Also Read | Premier League matches to be played in empty stadiums due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Coronavirus live update: Coronavirus in football

Players and managers who have tested positive for Coronavirus thus far

Players and managers that have tested positive for coronavirus:



Timo Hubers (Hannover)

Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Jannes Horn (Hannover)

Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria)

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) pic.twitter.com/aixnZptosR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 13, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus threatens Seattle's MLB, MLS, NHL and other sporting events: Report