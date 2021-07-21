Everton Midfielder Fabian Delph Will Miss The Pre-season Tour Of The US; Here's Why

English Premier League club Everton has now confirmed that Fabian Delph will now miss the club’s pre-season tour of the US as the player came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. According to a statement by the club, Delph will now self-isolate and stay in the UK as a ‘precautionary measure’. The Everton squad will fly out on Wednesday, for their warm-up matches ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.

Fabian Delph miss Everton’s pre-season tour

Fabian Delph, who formerly played for Manchester City in the premier league will not travel with the Everton squad to the US. The Toffees have now confirmed that the 31-year-old midfielder will isolate himself in the UK. A statement from Everton read, “Everton can confirm that Fabian Delph will not travel with the squad to the Florida Cup in Orlando as a precautionary measure after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for COVID-19.”

“Delph, who began his preparations for the coming season on 5 July and has played in both of the Club’s practise matches – including a 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday - will resume his pre-season training as soon as his period of self-isolation is over,” the statement further added. The pre-season miss comes as a huge blow for Delph, who was looking to break his way into the first team with a good performance in the US. The newly appointed manager Rafa Benitez will now play the Florida Cup without the midfielder. Everton will face Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 14 at 3 pm in their first match of the regular season.

Premier League player arrested in the UK

Meanwhile, another Everton player was arrested on suspicion of alleged child sex offences on July 16. According to international reports, premier league player Gylfi Sigurdsson, who plays for Everton was arrested earlier this month by the Greater Manchester Police. The player has now been suspended by the club pending further investigation. Everton on Monday issued a statement confirming the arrest, and said that the Toffees has now "suspended a First-Team player". According to the police, the accused player has been released on bail "pending enquiries."

