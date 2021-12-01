Everton Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US And UK?

A struggling Everton side will take on arch-rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:45 AM IST on December 2 from Goodison Park.

Ahead of another exciting match in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Everton vs Liverpool live stream details.

Everton vs Liverpool live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Everton vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Everton vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into SkyGO. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:15 PM BST on December 1.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool in the US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Everton vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:15 PM ET on December 1.

Everton vs Liverpool team news

Everton predicted line-up: Jordan Pickford; Séamus Coleman, Ben Godfrey, Micheal Keane, Lucas Digne; Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray; Alex Iwobi, Salomon Rondon

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Premier League table update: Liverpool in 3rd while Everton in 14th

After 13 games, Liverpool is currently in third place in the Premier League table with 28 points, two behind leaders Chelsea and a point behind second-placed Manchester City. Meanwhile, Everton's seven-match winless run (2D, 5L) has dropped them to 14th place in the standings with 15 points, just five points clear of the relegation places.