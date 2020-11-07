Everton Vs Man United Live Stream, Line-ups, How To Watch Premier League Matchday 8

After back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, respectively, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United face yet another difficult test this weekend - a trip to Merseyside to face Everton. The Toffees' form stuttered in recent weeks after making a good start to their Premier League campaign. They are winless in their last three matches. Here's all you need to know about Everton vs Man United live stream and a detailed match preview.

Everton vs Man United schedule

Venue: Goodison Park, Everton

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Kick-off: 6:00 PM IST

Everton vs Man United live stream

For fans wondering how to watch Everton vs Man United in India, the Premier League Matchday 8 fixture will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming of the match will be available on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Fans will need a VIP/Premium subscription to watch the match in full.

Everton vs Man United team news, match preview

Everton lost their previous two Premier League matches against Southampton and Newcastle United, respectively, to drop down to the fifth spot in the league. Having scored four wins, a draw and two losses in their opening seven matches, manager Carlo Ancelotti will be confident that his side can get back to winning ways. While Man United will be tough opposition, Ancelotti will look to bank his side's stellar form in the month of September (five wins in five games) to score a win at home on Saturday.

Richarlison remains suspended for the red card he picked last month during the 2-2 draw against Liverpool. Ancelotti said he has the entire squad to choose from on Saturday, except Fabian Delph.

Man United's form has been extremely inconsistent. A stellar UCL win at home against RB Leipzig was followed a limping display in their 0-1 oss to Arsenal. United then produced another sub-par display as they lost away to Basaksehir to bring their Champions League winning run to an end. In the Premier League, the Red Devils are 15th with just seven points in six matches (two wins, three losses).

Defender Eric Bailly will miss the game with a muscle injury, and Jessie Lingard and Phil Jones are the only other long-term absentees for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Anthony Martial is back after serving his three-game suspension and could be straight away handed a starting role as Solskjaer looks to improve his side's fortunes.

Everton vs Man United predicted line-up

Everton

Jordan Pickford (GK), Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Andre Gomes, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Iwobi

Manchester United

David De Gea (GK), Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

(Image Credits: Man United, Everton Twitter)