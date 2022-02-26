Everton Vs Manchester City Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, US & UK?

A struggling Everton side are all set to host leaders Manchester City in their next Premier League match at Goodison Park on Saturday, with the game scheduled to commence live at 11:00 PM IST on February 26. Both teams find themselves at the opposite ends of the table as Pep Guardiola's side are currently fighting with Liverpool in the title race, while the Toffees are currently in a relegation scrap.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch the Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Everton vs Manchester City live stream details.

Everton vs Manchester City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Everton vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Everton vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 PM BST on Saturday, February 26.

Everton vs Manchester City live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Everton vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM on Saturday, February 26.

A clever finish from Kolarov against the Toffees! 🤏#ManCity pic.twitter.com/pTAWV9tDMV — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2022

Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League title race heats up

Following Manchester City's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last week, accompanied by Liverpool's victories over Norwich City and Leeds United, the Premier League title race is back on for the Reds. After 26 games, Pep Guardiola's side lead Jurgen Klopp's side by just three points, with the two teams set to play each other at the Etihad Stadium later in the season.