Everton Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Everton and Tottenham will be looking to give their hopes of finishing in the top four a boost when they meet at Goodison Park on Friday, April 16. The Premier League clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST (Saturday, April 16 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Everton vs Tottenham team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Everton vs Tottenham: Premier League matchday 32 clash preview

Everton are currently in eighth place on the Premier League table, with 48 points from 30 games. Carlo Ancelotti's side have gone four games without a win in the league, leaving them seven points behind West Ham in fourth. The Toffees suffered back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Burnley towards the start of March and were then frustratingly held by Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last two encounters.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are in seventh place on the Premier League table, with 49 points from 31 games. Jose Mourinho's men have only won one of their last four in the league and will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. Spurs will face Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on April 25, but they were disappointingly knocked out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb last month. There is now huge pressure on the club to claim a Champions League spot.

Everton vs Tottenham team news, injuries and suspensions

For Everton, star forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still unavailable for the clash. Bernard, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure are also on the treatment table. Yerry Mina is also facing a few weeks on the sidelines with an adductor issue.

For Tottenham, full-backs Ben Davies and Matt Doherty are both still unavailable for selection due to injury. Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are expected to start in attack for the North London outfit.

Everton vs Tottenham prediction

Everton have lost seven of their 15 league games at Goodison Park this term, but they have already beaten Spurs twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup. Given that Ancelotti has had the better of Mourinho recently, our prediction for the game is a narrow 2-1 win for the hosts.

Where to watch Everton vs Tottenham live in UK, India?

In the UK, the game will broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. The Everton vs Tottenham live stream action can be found on Sky Go or NOW TV apps.

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The Everton vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Disney + Hotstar. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Tottenham, Everton Instagram