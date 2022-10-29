Ex-Barcelona Coach Setien Lands At Villarreal CF With Attractive Footballing Philosophy

Quique Setién is back in a LaLiga Santander dugout after two seasons away. Following his two-year sabbatical, the coach, whose last post was at FC Barcelona, has taken charge of Villarreal CF – the fourth different club he’ll coach in LaLiga Santander.

Setién is known for his particularly attacking style of play, and his teams have averaged 58 percent possession during his time working in LaLiga Santander. “He’s a really good coach, and he fits perfectly with what Villarreal CF are looking for,” said club president Fernando Roig.

The former midfielder, who hails from Santander on Spain’s northern coast, made 374 LaLiga Santander appearances as a playmaking midfielder during his own playing career, with hometown club Real Racing Club de Santander, Atlético de Madrid and CD Logroñes, during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

The 64-year-old has worked his way to the top during a coaching career which started with a season in charge of Racing, and also included a spell as Equatorial Guinea national coach. His methods were really developed during six years in charge of CD Lugo, who he established in LaLiga SmartBank for the first time in the Galician club’s history.

From there it was on to UD Las Palmas, where Setién’s attractive passing philosophy really came to wider attention. That team won many admirers for their bravery in playing the ball out from the back through midfield, while also avoiding a relegation many thought inevitable. The brilliance of that team was highlighted by a stunning goal in a 2016 match against Villarreal CF, which was finished off by Kevin-Prince Boateng following a long passing move.

Summer 2017 saw Setién make the move to Real Betis, who he guided to sixth place in LaLiga Santander and Europa League qualification in his first season in charge. And who could forget November 2018’s thrilling 4-3 victory over FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou, the match which turned out to be the only home LaLiga Santander defeat of Ernesto Valverde’s two and half season reign as Blaugrana coach. The 2018/19 season also saw Real Betis win at the Bernabéu for the second consecutive season, making Setién the only rival coach to oversee wins away at both Real Madrid and Barça over the previous 10 seasons.

Nevertheless, it was decided that Setién part company with Real Betis at the end of that campaign. “The team has gained an identity and this is almost above defeats or victories, it is tremendously important,” he said as he departed.

He next coached FC Barcelona for the second half of the 2019/20 season. Even if he couldn't win any trophies at the Camp Nou, he learned a lot during those months and is now ready to put that into practice as the captain of El Submarino Amarillo.

Villarreal CF, who won the 2021 Europa League, currently sit seventh in LaLiga Santander and in line to challenge once again for a European spot.