EXCLUSIVE | Manchester City Is The True Heir Of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona Class Of 2009?

Manchester City are set to take on Inter Milan in the highly-awaited Champions League final in Istanbul. The English champions have already secured a double with both Premier League and FA Cup in their kitty and they are on the verge of recording a continental treble. It remains to be seen whether the underdog tag could work in the favour of Inter who will be gunning for a fourth Champions League crown.

Can 2009's FC Barcelona be compared with the current Manchester City side?

Comparisons will definitely be drawn between Pep Guardiola's Barcelona and the current Man City team if the English champions manage to do the treble this time but former Barcelona footballer Jofre Mateu rejected the opinion. In a media interaction, he told republicworld.com, "Not now. Depending on the title at the end of Pep Guardiola’s era. I think it’s tough to compare you know because it’s not only about Guardiola and football’s evolution and different players.

"That time Barcelona had the superiority because it was new. But these days Manchester City have not played something new. Ball possession, high pressure which is copied from that Barcelona team."

Jofre, who also had successful stints in the Indian Super League with clubs like FC Goa, further added, "The players are so different. The wings are playing, close to the lines but they are not going one by one very often. Finishing on the line. Kevin De Bruyne with movements, John Stones playing inside"

"So the idea is to keep the ball and be very high. Of course, in these aspects you can compare but the rest are very different. Again Guardiola’s idea is the same. But because of the context, all the rest are very different."

Who will emerge as a pivotal player in the UCL final

On paper, City have some decorated names under their folds with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan who could change the landscape of UCL Final on their own. But former Premier League footballer Ashley Westwood reveals Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella could play a major role if the Italian side is to grind out something from this eventful clash.

"He is going to be crucial because he will be asked to defend. He could be picking up Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne in the number 10 positions. he will also be competing against Rodri and John Stones for that second ball. He is going to have to be all over the pitch. He has to cover each and every blade of grass. We have seen him score. He is going to have to get into the box.

"You will expect Eden Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez and the opposite wingbacks to be in the box and it means you have to get in another midfielder in the box. So Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Barella at times need to be in that box to put pressure on Manchester City.

"So Barella is going to be important and he has played a lot against good clubs. He is capable, fast, athletic, and tenacious and he is going to play the game of his life if he is to have an impact in the Champions League final," he signed off.

Watch the LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2022- 23 final: Manchester City vs Inter Milan on the Sony Sports Network on 11th June 2023 from 12.30 am IST.