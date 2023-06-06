Manchester City Pip Real Madrid To Become World's Most Valuable Football Club Brand

Manchester City have pipped Real Madrid to be named the world's most valuable club brand. As per Brand Finance's Football 50 2023 Report. City's brand valuation stands at a whopping £1.29 billion more than Madrid's £1.26 billion valuation. Pep Guardiola's side is currently chasing a continental treble charge having already grabbed the Premier League and FA Cup title this season.

Manchester City named most valuable club brand

Clubbed with off filed presence City's off-field presence, their on the pitch success has also been reflected in adding a premium to their brand value. Barcelona have sealed a third spot with a £1.185 billion brand value while Manchester United and Liverpool complete the top five list.

City will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final as the Engish giants could add their first European trophy to their cabinet. The report also claimed a staggering 34 per cent growth in City's value as the club also registered a record revenue of £613 million with profit to the tune of £41.7 million.

Manchester City have been named the most valuable football club brand in the world. — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 6, 2023

“Being recognised as the world’s most valuable football club brand reflects the phenomenal growth story that Manchester City has had in recent years. This achievement recognises the evolution of not just the brand, but the Club as a whole. The Club has been performing consistently and has broken records on and off the pitch this season, whilst operating in a way that promotes financial sustainability.

Read More: Financial charges cast cloud over Manchester City's dominance in English football

“As we look to the future, we want to keep investing in the right things – our football talent, the city of Manchester and our local community, infrastructure and fan experience. We have a proven track record of innovation and are excited for the next chapter in this Club’s great history.”

City also submitted a proposal to the Manchester City Council for the development of t Etihad Stadium which could further boost their revenue stream. Their dominance in the Premier League has nothing been short of wonderful work done by their owner who has put their heart and soul into the betterment of the club.