EXPLAINED: Biggest Controversies Looming Over FIFA World Cup In Qatar Ahead Of WC Opener

The entire world, alongside the footballing community, is currently talking about the FIFA World Cup 2022 with just a few days remaining before its kick-off in Qatar. The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup is arguably the most controversial sporting event in the last decade as the country is largely criticized for its stance on humanitarian rights, including several other issues. Here is a look at the various controversies that Qatar has been linked to ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Controversial bid to host the World Cup

Prior to winning the bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 in 2010, Qatar notably had no history in the World Cup. Keeping in mind the hot desert climate and brutal summers, the venue doesn’t seem likely to stage a huge event. However, allegations of corruption, vote-swapping, and links to trade deals started emerging after the small gulf country won the bid under former FIFA President Sepp Blatter’s reign.

While Qatar was cleared of any corruption by the world football governing body, US prosecutors in 2020 named three former senior FIFA officials for taking bribes in exchange of voting in favour of Qatar. However, no wrongdoing has been proven so far. Nevertheless, the bizarre election left football fans across the world questioning Qatar’s legitimacy.

Treatment of construction workers

The stadium construction for the FIFA World Cup 2022 reportedly began in 2014. Since then, three work-related deaths have been reported on the stadium construction site, while as many as 37 deaths were reported off-site. While Qatari authorities claim the count is in proportion with the giant migrant workforce, human rights activists claim the death tally to be much higher.

As per human rights organization Amnesty International, the workers in Qatar had appalling living conditions that bordered around the topic of 'modern slavery'. As per the organization, migrant workers from Bangladesh, India, and Nepal were exploited and also suffered in terms of salary or their ability to leave the work camp. Prominent brands like Adidas, AB InBev, Coca-Cola, and Mcdonald's, who are sponsors of the marquee event, expressed their support for the migrant reforms and demanded compensation for the workers in Qatar.

LGBT+ and women’s rights in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is the first of its kind event in a Muslim country, where homosexuality is considered to be a crime. Several football players have already expressed their concerns about the fans traveling to Qatar, especially towards individual who identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT). At the same time, the limited women’s rights in Qatar, such as the need for a male guardian’s approval to drive or leave the country also comes as a major concern ahead of the prestigious tournament.

Control on alcohol consumption

Another big talking point ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is the control over alcohol in the Muslim country. It is pertinent to mention that the event is sponsored by a beer brand and is often associated with beer-consuming fans. Qatar will allow ticket-bearing fans to buy beer at matches from three hours before the kickoff and for an hour after the final whistle. However, fans won't be able to get any beer during the matches. Also, there have been areas allocated for drunk fans to sober up.