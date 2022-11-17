FIFA World Cup 2022: Full List Of Winners Of The Coveted Title From 1930 To 2018

The FIFA World Cup is considered to be the pinnacle of international footballing events since its inception in 1930. The tournament is held at a duration of every four years since its inaugural edition, except for the 1942 and 1946 editions, which were canceled due to World War 2. Meanwhile, a total of 32 countries are now set to fight for the prestigious trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 2022 is likely to be the final appearance for several flag bearers of the game. The list of top players who could make their final World Cup appearance includes Argentine great Lionel Messi and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, among others. The 2022 edition of the tournament is scheduled to begin on November 20.

Brazil is the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup history

France won the 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and are now headed into Qatar as the defending champions, eyeing their third title. On the other hand, Brazil head into the tournament as the No. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings. Interestingly, Brazil have emerged as the most successful team at the marquee event with a total of five titles to their credit so far. Belgium, Argentina, and England are also expected to be top title contenders in Qatar 2022.

A total of 32 nations will take part in the group stage of the upcoming tournament. While the teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each, the top two teams from each group will advance into the next round. Having said that, here’s the complete list of winners and runners-up so far in the FIFA World Cup, from 1930 to 2018.

FIFA World Cup winners from 1930 to 2018

Year Winners Runners-up Host country 1930 Uruguay Argentina Uruguay 1934 Italy Czechia Italy 1938 Italy Hungary France 1950 Uruguay Brazil Brazil 1954 Germany Hungary Switzerland 1958 Brazil Sweden Sweden 1962 Brazil Czechia Chile 1966 England Germany England 1970 Brazil Italy Mexico 1974 Germany Netherlands West Germany 1978 Argentina Netherlands Argentina 1982 Italy Germany Spain 1986 Argentina Germany Mexico 1990 Germany Argentina Italy 1994 Brazil Italy United States 1998 France Brazil France 2002 Brazil Germany South Korea, Japan 2006 Italy France Germany 2010 Spain Netherlands South Africa 2014 Germany Argentina Brazil 2018 France Croatia Russia

Group-wise division of countries at FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar