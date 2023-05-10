Explained: Why was De Bruyne's goal for Man City vs Real Madrid was not disallowed by VAR

The much-anticipated first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi final tie between Real Madrid and Manchester City ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Vinicius Jr. and Kevin De Bruyne on the day scored for their respective teams. While both goals showcased the brilliance of the attackers, there have been rumblings after the match that the Manchester City goal should have been disallowed.

After a thrilling set of matches last year, EPL champions Manchester City are yet again up against the La Liga champions and 14-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, in the same stage. The first of the two encounters took place on Tuesday night and while Pep Guordiola's City was the favorite, Los Blancos were at their defensive best and did not let the attacking prowess of Erling Haaland operate at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicus Jr. opened the scoring for the defending champs in the 36th minute. Vinicius' thunderous strike from a distance did not give Ederson the time to cover the distance. At half-time, it was 1-0 for RM. While Madrid was leading but considering the firepower that Manchester City has the lead was too frail. In the 67th minute, KDB equaled Vinicus' strike and launched a similar shot to bring City on level terms.

The goal was given legitimate status by the referee, however, some scrutiny masters have brought in evidence that questions why VAR did not intervene. In the build-up to the Manchester City goal, there came a moment when the ball got out of the play. The margin was minute for the naked eye, thus referee could not pick it up. The play continued and much to the displeasure of Real Madrid players and fans, Manchester City scored.

Why was De Bruyne's goal for Man City vs Real Madrid not disallowed by VAR?

Christina Unkel, a representative of CBS Sports rules, said during her appearance on the American broadcaster's postgame show that the action was not subject to VAR review. The VAR cannot evaluate the incident since it did not take place during the direct offensive buildup to the goal – possession briefly returned to Real Madrid before Man City eventually reclaimed it. The Laws of the Game's official language on page 141 states that "it may be necessary to review the attacking phase of play which directly led to the decision/incident." Since the VAR was not able to intervene, the goal stood.