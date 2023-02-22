Vinicius Jr Pays Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo After Scoring World-class Goal Vs Liverpool

Vinicius Junior copied Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Liverpool as Real Madrid triumphed to an excellent 5-2 victory in the Champions League round of 16 tie. Riding on his brace the visitors ran riot with two goals each from Vinicius and Karim Benzema as Madrid is now in touching distance of a quarterfinal berth. Los Blancos came from two-goal down to register a famous win at Anfield and the onus will be on the Spanish side to kill the tie in the second game.

Vinicius Junior irked the Anfield crowd as he did the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in front of the Liverpool supporters. Ronaldo had been a tormentor against Jurgen Klopp's side for a long time and the 38-year-old always reserves his best against quality teams as he used to be a completely different kind of player in the Champions League.

Vinicius didn't manage to rub shoulders with the former Real Madrid forward but the player has had a long-lasting impression as his latest celebration has gone viral pretty rapidly. Players from all parts of the globe have been seen emulating the celebration and now the 22-year-old has also joined the line.

The Brazilian shared a post on his Instagram handle where he is seen folding his hands together and closing his eyes in a satisfactory mood.

Social media has flooded with reactions as people came up in numbers to provide their verdict on the celebration.

Vinicius has now been involved in 27 goals this season and could further enhance his tally in the Madrid derby when Atletico Madrid visits the Santiago Bernabeu followed by a famous El Classico against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinal.