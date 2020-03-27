FA Cup Final Could Be Played In October As Situation Worsens Due To Coronavirus In UK

The FA Cup final will be played in October after it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in England. The FA has made it clear that the competition will not be cancelled at any cost. This news comes at a time when all sporting fixtures in England have been suspended due to the spread of coronavirus in UK.

FA Cup final in October?

Our board has agreed to extend the 2019-20 professional football season indefinitely, with leagues and competitions now suspended until at least 30 April.https://t.co/tVh1EadOta — The FA (@FA) March 19, 2020

The FA has ruled that all football results below the three National League divisions will be cancelled but like the Premier League, the FA Cup final will take place. The FA released a statement on the matter. It said that the clubs that are still involved in the competition are close to reaching the final. It was, therefore, necessary for the fans of these clubs to keep their Wembley dreams alive.

FA Cup final in October? FA Cup final behind closed doors?

The FA Cup fixtures as of now are - Leicester City vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Arsenal vs Sheffield United and Norwich City vs Manchester United. It is reported that the FA is exploring ways and means through which the competition could be completed. Among a list of suggestions, playing the fixtures behind closed doors is also being considered.

FA Cup final in October? Premier League, EFL to meet next week

Premier League executives are set to meet again next Thursday. Further discussions will be held on ways to ensure that the league campaign is completed. The EFL will also host a meeting next week with pushing the suspension until April 30 on the cards.

FA Cup final in October? Coronavirus in UK

The Premier League clubs have agreed to the fact that the season must be completed. Failure to do so would lead to heavy financial losses in the form of broadcasters’ revenue. The Premier League considers it viable to play the remaining fixtures behind closed doors once the situation improves.

