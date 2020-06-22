Fabregas finally Learns How To Say 'N'Golo Kante' Despite Playing With Him For 3 Years

AS Monaco midfielder and former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas finally learned how to pronounce N'Golo Kante's surname on Sunday despite having played alongside the 29-year old for three seasons at Chelsea. Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win against relegation-threatened Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday, completing a second-half turnaround to tighten their grip on fourth place in the Premier League standings. Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to raise his query over the pronunciation of N'Golo Kante's surname during the game. 'Why do commentators pronounce N'Golo Kante as ' N'Golo Conte'?' asked Cesc Fabregas and commentator Alan Smith cleared up his confusion.

Can someone explain why the commentators call Kanté, Conte? ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ˜… — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) June 21, 2020

Chelsea vs Aston Villa highlights: Cesc Fabregas learns to pronounce N'Golo Kante's surname

While watching the Chelsea vs Aston Villa Premier League clash on Sunday, Cesc Fabregas was puzzled as to why the commentators pronounced N'Golo Kante as 'N'Golo Conte'. A frequent social media user, Cesc Fabregas asked his 10 million followers on Twitter for an explanation on why commentators pronounced N'Golo Kante as 'N'Golo Conte'. Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith cleared up the confusion of the former Chelsea man and responded by stating, 'Because that's the French way of pronouncing N'Golo Kante, Cesc'. Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas then responded to the Arsenal legend by exclaiming that he was glad to know about the fact despite having played alongside the Frenchman for three seasons during his time at Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa highlights: Frank Lampard marks 100th game as manager with a win

The Blues played their first game back since the coronavirus hiatus at Villa Park against Dean Smith's Villans who are 19th in the Premier League standings. However, it was the hosts who grabbed a shock lead just before the half-time whistle when centre-back Kortney Hause tapped in from close range. Chelsea dominated most of the ball and their persistence paid off in the second half when substitute Christian Pulisic finished well from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross.

Two minutes later, the turnaround was complete as Olivier Giroud's shot took a deflection off Conor Hourihane and nestled into the net. It was the 100th game for Frank Lampard as a manager and the Chelsea boss was able to celebrate with a massive three points. The Blues will now turn their attention towards Pep Guardiola's Man City for their Stamford Bridge clash on Thursday, June 25 at 8.15 pm (Friday, 12:45 am IST). Here are the Chelsea vs Aston Villa highlights:

Image Credits - AP