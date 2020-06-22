Sadio Mane Forgets To Take A Knee Ahead Of Merseyside Derby As He Charges Up The Pitch

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool marked their Premier League return on Sunday after their splendid campaign was hampered due to the raging pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The Premier League leaders were back at Goodison Park to edge closer to the league title. The entire Liverpool squad was visibly excited, with Sadio Mane, in particular, raring to go ahead of the game. Such was the unbridled enthusiasm before kickoff, that the Senegalese winger forgot to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

Liverpool vs Everton highlights: Sadio Mane forgets to kneel

And we are off - after a false start from a Sadio Mané @Everton CNN @LFC pic.twitter.com/nOSS5xtvHb — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 21, 2020

As it was earlier decided that all Premier League players will kneel before their respective games to lend support to the Black Lives Matter campaign, a similar act was to be performed in Liverpool's clash against Everton. Before the Merseyside derby kick-off, the referee whistled to signal the players to take a knee, however, Sadio Mane failed to anticipate the move. Instead, the Senegalese forward charged up the pitch, only to later realise his mistake and return back to kneel at the halfway line.

Liverpool vs Everton highlights: Fans react to Sadio Mane's hilarious act

He is the cutest of all 🤣 — Raheel (@RaheelRed) June 21, 2020

sadio 😂😂❤️❤️ — Mohini Kambli* (@nimbu_mirchee) June 21, 2020

He’s black, not necessary for him to do that.😂 — LysonJnr 🇿🇼 (@LysonJnr) June 21, 2020

You gotta love him man!!💙😂 #LFC — Zain (@Zain1702) June 21, 2020

Man was already ready to mud Everton — idk what to put here (@bruhman055) June 21, 2020

Liverpool vs Everton highlights: 'Black Lives Matter' imprinted at the back

The Premier League has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement, particularly against the killing of American national George Floyd. Liverpool players lent support to the movement during the initial days of the protest when they took a knee during the team's training session. Similarly, Premier League teams also agreed to wear match jerseys with 'Black Lives Matter' printed, instead of players' names on the back.

Liverpool vs Everton highlights: Sadio Mane and co fail to get going

The Merseyside derby ended in a goalless draw with Alisson Becker and Jordan Pickford producing some exceptional saves throughout the game at Goodison Park. While Liverpool maintained the lion's share of possession (70%), they could not convert their chances, with a mere three shots on target, same as Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin came close to scoring for Everton, only to be denied by Alisson, followed by a stunning strike from Tom Davies which hit the post.

Premier League results: Liverpool lead comfortably in the Premier League standings

Jurgen Klopp was critical of his side after the dull affair on Merseyside. In the post-match presser, the Liverpool manager accepted that Everton had the biggest chance in the game. The German also asserted that his side deserved to win one point from the game. Despite the Premier League results, Liverpool maintain a comfortable lead in the Premier League standings. The Reds have 83 points to their name, 23 more than second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool will next host Crystal Palace on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Carl Markham Twitter