Wolves Fans ACCUSE Conor Coady Of Helping Liverpool Fortify Premier League Lead

Liverpool continued their blistering run in the Premier League as they beat Wolves by a 1-2 scoreline. The Reds looked to be heading towards a rare draw in the Premier League this season but had Roberto Firmino to thank as he scored a match-winning goal in the dying stages of the game. Liverpool have inched one step closer to the Premier League title but there were some questions asked by football fans regarding the winning goal scored by Roberto Firmino.

Rival fans accuse Conor Coady of slipping deliberately for Roberto Firmino winner

Fans accuse Conor Coady of slipping on purpose to let Roberto Firmino score https://t.co/O40OhZD1QL pic.twitter.com/ED2SaTrWOf — West Ham United News (@westhamnews2019) January 24, 2020

Conor Coady was uncharacteristically flaky in defence for Wolves at the Molineux on Thursday. Liverpool had the Wolves defender to thank for the second goal as he was accused of slipping deliberately to hand Roberto Firmino a goal. Fans took to Twitter to express their doubts over the incident. Some even went to the extent of accusing Conor Coady of 'match-fixing'. Liverpool have now gone 40 league games without defeat as they march on at a tremendous pace. Jurgen Klopp's side are 16 points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester City and have a game in hand. Can Liverpool end their long wait for a Premier League title?

Fans take to social media with their Liverpool vs Wolves conspiracy theories

Conor Coady once a red, always a red <3 pic.twitter.com/DVM4MpOSBH — RedScouserBrasil (@redscouserbr) January 23, 2020

Conor Coady is an inside man for Liverpool. He single handedly gifted them 2 goals. Absolutely sickening — Jamie (@jmemc55) January 23, 2020

Conor Coady after today's L vs LFC pic.twitter.com/Yj8p1s0Vda — Jack and the Beanstalk 🥒 (@uTa_Ayas) January 23, 2020

