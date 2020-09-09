Kevin De Bruyne Becomes First Man City Player To Win PFA Player Of The Year; Fans React

Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne has beaten the Liverpool quartet of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk to win the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award. Also in the running was De Bruyne's City teammate Raheem Sterling.

In doing so, Kevin De Bruyne became the first Man City player to win the accolade, which comes as a massive surprise considering City have won four Premier League titles in the past nine years. This season, City surrendered the league title to Liverpool, who claimed their first-ever Premier League trophy, finishing 18 points clear at the top.

Also Read | Premier League 20-21: Brewster, Gordon Can Be Breakout Stars

Despite Man City failing to make it three league titles in a row, De Bruyne's performances during the 2019-20 season were too good to be ignored. The Belgian playmaker, who also won the Premier League Player of the Season award, had a stellar campaign where he matched Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's record for most assists in a Premier League campaign - 20. The 29-year-old was equally prolific in front of goal, netting 13 times in 35 matches.

1 - Kevin De Bruyne has become the first @ManCity player ever to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award. Star. #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/ERVwhxeIaa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2020

“It is a big honour,” Kevin De Bruyne said during the virtual ceremony. "To be voted by your colleagues, your competitors from other teams who we play against on the field is amazing. It is maybe strange that I’m the first one at City, with all the good players who played there before and are still playing, but it is nice to represent the Club."

Also Read | North American Qualifying For 2022 World Cup Delayed

Addressing the fact that he is the first male Man City player to win the accolade since its inception in 1974, De Bruyne said: "It’s strange that I’m the first one at City given all the good players that have played here before and who are still playing here but it’s nice to represent the club."

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up the PFA Young Player of the Year award after providing 13 assists and scoring four goals during the Premier League campaign. Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashward was awarded the PFA Merit Award for his ongoing work to eradicate child poverty in the UK.

Chelsea's Beth England won the Women's PFA Players' Player of the Year award. Beth England scored 21 goals in all competitions helping Chelsea lift the Women’s Super League and the League Cup. Manchester City Women's star Lauren Hemp took home the Young Player of the Year award.

Social media reacts to De Bruyne winning the PFA Player of the Year award

"KEVIN DE BRUYNE" PFA Player of the Year 2019/20🏆



Appearances : 35

Goals : 13

Assists : 20 [Most]

Chances Created : 136 [Most]

Goals Involvement : 33 [Most]

Successful Passes : 81%

Successful Dribbles : 1.54

Avg. Matches Rating : 8.10@DeBruyneKev Well Deserved One 👏 pic.twitter.com/NV6HokIecp — AB Dee Football (@ABDeefootball) September 9, 2020

This guy is one thee greatest Midfielders I have ever seen. He's absolutely amazing to watch. — MXhosa (@Gee2511) September 8, 2020

Absolute drivel. De Bruyne was head and shoulders above the rest this year. — KA-WAH LENID🇬🇭🔰🇾🇪 (@astronomarv) September 9, 2020

Finally City fans can stop crying now — Mentality Monsters (@parkthebus8989) September 8, 2020

Well deserved. Gutted for the City fans that can’t use this to cry about a non existent agenda — Josh (@KloppStyle) September 8, 2020

Where is Pep now?? He always blamed authority for discriminating against City.. Would he now blame again that Liverpool won the tutle and City player win the award😂😂 — 1143Shiv (@shiv_1143) September 8, 2020

Also Read | De Bruyne Named English Football's Player Of The Year

Also Read | Ronaldo Reaches Century Of International Goals For Portugal

(Image Credits: PFA Twitter)