Fans Think Chelsea Players Were Acting 'really Strange' Against Manchester City

The disappointed fans called out Chelsea for acting 'really strange' against the Premier League winners Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

Chelsea suffered a 0-1 loss to the Premier League holders Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus netting the lone goal of the match in the 53rd minute for City. The 'Blues' were expected to dominate as they had home advantage but that was not to be and after their heartbreaking loss, the passionate fans wondered whether the reigning UEFA Champions League holders were acting 'really strange' against the City.

The Chelsea vs Man City Premier 2021/22 clash was the first meeting between both sides after their UEFA Champions League final in May this year where the London-based club had registered a 1-0 win and shattered Manchester City's hopes of being the EPL as well as UCL winners in the same season. 

Coming back to the Chelsea vs Man City match, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel decided to play star footballers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku together. The Chelsea boss mixed up things for the game and decided to open with a 3-5-2 formation, instead of his usual 3-4-3.

After this defeat, the Cesar Azpilicueta-led side find themselves at the third position in the Premier League 2021/22 standings with four wins from six matches including a loss and a draw and 13 points to their tally. Manchester City on the other hand have jumped to the second spot with the same number of wins, losses, draws, and points but, it is the superior goal difference that separates both sides. 

Chelsea managed by Thomas Tuchel would be hoping to make amends when they host Southampton FC next Saturday. However, before the London-based club's next Premier League fixture on October 2, they would be locking horns with the Italian club Juventus in the UEFA Champions League group stage clash at Juventus Stadium on Wednesday.

The 'Blues' captain Cesar Azpilicueta took to the micro-blogging site after the contest and wrote that it was not their best game on Saturday 'with a defeat that hurts' but at the same time, he boosted the morale by making it clear that the team wins and loses together. 

The Spanish defender concluded by thanking all the fans and the well-wishers for their support.

 

