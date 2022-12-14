Fastest Players Of World Cup 2022 Revealed, France's Kylian Mbappe Not Even In Top-5

Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the most impressive player in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with the joint-highest tally of five goals. Although he is level with Lionel Messi, the Argentina captain has scored most of his goals through penalty kicks. However, despite leading the top scorer list ahead of France’s semifinal against Morocco on Wednesday night, the Frenchman doesn’t feature in the top-five list of the fastest footballers at the ongoing tournament.

As per Marca, the 23-year-old barely makes it to the top-10 list. As per Sporting News, Mbappe is the fastest player in Ligue 1, having registered a top speed of 22.4 mph earlier in the season. However, as per The Athletic, Ghana footballer, Rennes Kamaldeen Sulemana has registered the fastest speed of 22.1 mph at Qatar 2022.

While Mbappe is eighth on the list of top-10 fastest players, Spain’s Nico Williams, Wales’ Daniel James, USA’s Antonee Robinson, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi are the other players who sit above the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker. It is pertinent to mention that Mbappe will be less concerned about this record as he gears up for the semifinal. Defending champions France will face Morocco, who defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal by 1-0 in their quarter-final clash.

Here’s a look at the fastest players at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) - 22.18 mph

Nico Williams (Spain) - 22.12 mph

David Raum (Germany) - 22.00 mph

Antoine Robinson (United States) - 21.99 mph

Daniel James (Wales) - 21.99 mph

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) - 21.93 mph

Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) - 21.93 mph

Kylian Mbappé (France) - 21.87 mph

Nemanja Radonjic (Serbia) - 21.87 mph

Tajon Buchanan (Canada) - 21.87 mph

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi lead the scoring charts at FIFA World Cup 2022

Mbappe and Messi lead the list of top scorers at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with five goals each so far. Argentine youngster Julian Alvarez follows next with four goals, after scoring a brace against Morocco on Wednesday night. Olivier Giroud has also scored four goals for France so far, while there are several players to register three individual goals.