France Vs Morocco: 2 French Players Struck With Illness, Might Miss FIFA WC Semis

Two of the French players who featured in the starting lineup during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal against England, might miss the semifinal against Morocco on Wednesday night. As per SportsBible, The Sun reported that France might be up against Morocco in the penultimate stage of the tournament without the services of Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot. The duo reportedly missed Tuesday’s training session due to illness and are doubtful for the semis as well.

It comes as a huge worry for the Kylian Mbappe-starring France, who look to defend the World Cup gold for the first time since Brazil in 1962. It is understood that centreback Upamecano is suffering from a sore throat, while central midfielder Rabiot is reportedly ‘under the weather’. Although the illness doesn’t sound to be serious, it can lead up to more intense symptoms of cold ahead of the important game.

France already miss top-class players at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners started their campaign in Qatar 2022 without the services of N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, and Christopher Nkunku. This was followed by left-back Lucas Hernandez picking up an ACL injury, after playing just 13 minutes in France’s tournament opener against Australia. Meanwhile, reports claim that Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana are likely to open for France in the last four positions if Upamecano and Rabiot sit out.

France has had an incredible tournament so far with four wins and a loss. They started their campaign with a 4-1 win over Australia, that saw Rabiot, Mbappe and Olivier Giroud score. 23-year-old Mbappe completed his brace in the next Group D match against Denmark before Tunisia defeated France by 1-0. France won 3-1 against Poland in the Round of 16, before defeating England by 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

France's full squad at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022