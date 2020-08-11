FC Copenhagen Goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson Makes 13 Incredible Saves Against Man United

FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson had the game of his life against Man United after pulling off an incredible 13 saves during their Europa League quarter-final clash on Monday night. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were able to edge their resolute Danish opponents 1-0 to progress through to the semi-finals of the competition. Bruno Fernandes' penalty in extra time was the only effort that got past FC Copengahen goalkeeper Johnsson, who appeared to be a man on a mission against Man United.

Man United vs FC Copenhagen: Incredible saves made by Karl-Johan Johnsson vs Man United

Man United were dominant in possession from the start but were nearly left to rue a combination of bad luck, poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping from Karl-Johan Johnsson before eventually earning a tough 1-0 victory over FC Copenhagen. The Red Devils hit the woodwork twice and also saw Mason Greenwood's goal ruled out by VAR as the FC Copenhagen goalkeeper made a total of 13 saves throughout the course of the game. Johnsson made three saves each from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes, two each from Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata, as well as one each from Mason Greenwood, Fred and Paul Pogba. Johnsson's heroics managed to push the game into extra-time as FC Copenhagen failed to register even a single shot on Sergio Romero's goal.

"It's the best game of his life, it must be!" @Persie_Official



13 saves 🤯

Incredible shot stopping 🚫



Karl-Johan Johnsson was INCREDIBLE tonight 🙌#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/uyfo4fb4MB — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 10, 2020

Perhaps the pick of Johnsson’s 13 saves vs Man United was a stunning, one-handed stop to deny Anthony Martial a late winner just before the 90-minute mark. However, he then rivalled that with another incredible reaction stop with his feet to keep out substitute Juan Mata’s deflected effort, which would have made it 2-0 in extra-time. Johnsson faced a total of 42 shots in the Europa League this season and made 37 saves with a save percentage of 88%.

Man United vs FC Copenhagen: Bruno Fernandes penalty sends United to UEL semi-finals

Mere moments after Karl-Johan Johnsson made a stunning save to deny Martial in regular time, the Frenchman was brought down inside the penalty area. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot to ensure that the FC Copenhagen 'keeper was finally beaten in extra time. This was Man United's 21st penalty of the season. United will now either face Wolves or Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals as Solskjaer eyes his first trophy with the club as a manager.

