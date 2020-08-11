Jadon Sancho Transfer: Man United Hopeful Of Completing Deal Despite BVB CEO's Comments

The negotiations for Jadon Sancho transfer haven't been easy. Manchester United have been made to sweat it out on the table with Borussia Dortmund still holding on to their fee demands for the England international. Latest comments from the club's director suggest that Sancho will continue with the Bundesliga outfit. However, Man United fans are hopeful of a deal to go through just because Dortmund took a similar stand while negotiating with Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele.

Man United unwilling to meet Jadon Sancho transfer fee

According to reports, personal terms with Sancho has never been a problem for Man United. The player is keen on plying his trade in the Premier League and has emerged the number one target for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Dortmund have labelled €120m (£110m) as the valuation price for the winger, an amount which Man United are hesitant to pay. The Red Devils even threatened to walk away from the Jadon Sancho transfer talks if the German giants did not agree to a realistic fee.

Michael Zorc comments on Jadon Sancho transfer

Further giving credence to a troublesome Jadon Sancho transfer negotiation, Dortmund director Michael Zorc commented that the club have planned the next season with Sancho and he will continue with the Bundesliga outfit. Dismissing rumours that the club have extended the winger's contract, Michael Zorc comments, "Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then."

🎙️ Michael Zorc presser:



"We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions." pic.twitter.com/Dy6PwEK3io — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

Sancho has returned to the team's training camp and has travelled with the team to Switzerland. It was earlier reported that the two clubs were hoping to wind up the transfer negotiations before the team arrived in Switzerland. Meanwhile, speaking to the media ahead of the training session, Dortmund star Matts Hummels said, "Jadon can be an absolute difference-maker. I’m very happy that he‘s staying with us.”

Man United fans still hopeful

However, Man United fans are still hopeful of the signing, citing the previous examples of similar comments made by the CEO while handling the transfers of Dembele and Aubameyang. The main point of contention between Dortmund and Man United is the amount be paid in full, a stand seen during the France international's negotiation as well.

"No way! What we've seen [from him] was extraordinary, both in his value for team and his development. You always get the feeling he can do something special, make the difference. He can decide games by himself, even those games he's not really involved in", said Zorc during Dembele's negotiations. However, days later, Dortmund agreed to a £135 million transfer for the winger.

Image courtesy: Dortmund Twitter