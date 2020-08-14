FC Dallas, Nashville SC Players Booed By 2,912 Fans For Kneeling During National Anthem

After a rather successful MLS is Back tournament in Orlando, Major League Soccer returned to its regular state of affairs on Wednesday. Playing their first MLS season, Nashville SC faced FC Dallas at the Toyota Stadium, Dallas. The visitors picked up the first win in its franchise history, beating Dallas by a slender 1-0 margin. However, much to the dismay of the players, Wednesday's game was marred with controversy after the limited fans allowed in the stadium booed at the players when they knelt during the national anthem.

FC Dallas fans boo MLS players for kneeling during national anthem

Since MLS was suspended back in March, Wednesday's game between Nashville SC and FC Dallas marked the first game fans were allowed back in the stadium, albeit in limited numbers. While there were reports that fans were unhappy with players persisting with their 'Take a knee' movement, the reported 2,912 people showcased their disapproval of the protests by booing the players and chanting "USA." According to reports, one fan was even escorted out of the building after throwing a water bottle into the field.

Players taking a knee during the national anthem has, so far, been a common sight in the premier sports leagues of the country like NBA, MLS and MLB. The death of George Floyd in the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis sparked a global anti-racism movement, which has been widely supported by athletes all around the world. Donning 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts and kneeling during the national anthem has been a common way for athletes to show their solidarity with the global movement.

Dallas defender Reggie Cannon said during the post-match press conference that he was disgusted with the boos. "Millions of other people support this cause and we discussed with every other team and the league what we're going to do and we've got fans booing us in our own stadium. How disgraceful is that? Honestly, for lack of a better word, it p*ssed me off."

Nashville SC vs FC Dallas highlights

FC Dallas and Nashville SC were only the two teams to withdraw from the recently concluded MLS is Back tournament after both teams reported COVID-19 cases among the players. Having last played a game back in March, the two teams kicked off the suspended regular season on Wednesday, where Nashville came out on top. Substitute David Accam found the net in the 86th minute after an inch-perfect pass from midfielder Dax McCarty to secure the win.

The two teams will meet again at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

(Image Credits: Randall Leal Twitter Handle)