FC Goa Vs Al Rayyan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, AFC Champions League Live

FC Goa will kickstart their historic AFC Champions League campaign on Wednesday, April 14, when they lock horns with Al Rayyan at the Fatorda Stadium. The Group E matchday 1 clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the FC Goa vs Al Rayyan team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan: AFC Champions League Group E game preview

FC Goa qualified for the AFC Champions League after they won the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season. They will also become the first-ever Indian club to take part in the biggest club competition in Asia. The Gaurs, however, finished fourth on the ISL league table last season and were ousted from the playoffs after losing to eventual champions Mumbai City FC in a penalty shoot-out. Sergio Lobera's men will now be hoping that they make a positive start on their first appearance in the AFC Champions League.

Group E

On the other hand, Al Rayyan finished third in the recently-concluded Qatar Stars League season, drawing 1-1 with Al Khor in their final league game. They were the runners-up in the 2019-20 QSL season and qualified for the AFC Champions League 2021. The Qatari outfit made it to the playoffs of last season's AFC Champions League campaign where they lost to Iranian club Esteghlal Tehran FC. They are tipped as one of the favourites from Group E to progress to the next round.

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan team news, injuries and suspensions

Both teams have no injury updates ahead of their opening game of the AFC Champions League. FC Goa and Al Rayyan are expected to field their strongest starting line-ups on Wednesday.

FC Goa vs Al Rayyan prediction

FC Goa will have the home advantage for this fixture but with no fans present at the Fatorda Stadium. Given that Al Rayyan have previously competed in the AFC Champions League, our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

AFC Champions League stream India: How to watch FC Goa vs Al Rayyan live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports 3. The FC Goa vs Al Rayyan live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

