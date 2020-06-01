FC Koln Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming Details, Team News, Bundesliga Live

FC Koln will take on RB Leipzig on Matchday 29 in the Bundesliga this week. The FC Koln vs RB Leipzig game will be played on Monday, June 1 (Tuesday, June 2 for Indian viewers at 12 am). Here are the FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live streaming details and FC Koln vs RB Leipzig team news.

Bundesliga live: FC Koln vs RB Leipzig team news

Bundesliga live: FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live streaming details

The FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live broadcast in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD, while the FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live streaming details.

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live streaming date: Monday, June 1, 2020 (Tuesday, June 2 for Indian viewers)

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live streaming time: 12 am IST

Bundesliga live, Bundesliga table: FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live streaming and preview

RB Leipzig have been in fairly decent form since the Bundesliga returned to action. Leipzig are fifth in the Bundesliga table but can move up to the third spot with a win against mid-table side FC Koln on Monday. FC Koln are 11th in the Bundesliga table standings and will be the underdogs heading into a crunch tie against RB Leipzig at home. Timo Werner will be the man in the spotlight on Monday as he continues to score freely in front of goal. With 24 goals from 28 games, Werner is second in the Bundesliga scoring charts behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (29).

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig live streaming: Full squads

FC Koln squad

Timo Horn, Thomas Kessler, Julian Krahl, Brady Scott, Benno Schmitz, Jorge Mere, Toni Leistner, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach, Christian Clemens, Marco Hoger, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz, Marcel Risse, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Birger Verstraete, Dominick Drexler, Ismail Jakobs, Jan Thielmann, Niklas Hauptmann, Kingsley Schindler, Jhon Cordoba, Simon Terodde, Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

FC Koln vs RB Leipzig team news

RB Leipzig squad

Peter Gulacsi, Yvon Mvogo, Philipp Tschauner, Angelino, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Ethan Ampadu, Ibrahima Konate, Nordi Mukiele, Frederik Jakel, Malik Talabidi, Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Konrad Laimer, Tyler Adams, Amadou Haidara, Hannes Wolf, Fabrice Hartmann, Mads Bidstrup, Tom Krauss, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Ademola Lookman

