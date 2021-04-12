FEN Vs GAZ Dream11: Fenerbahce SK vs Gaziantep FK Prediction And Team News

Matchday 34 of the ongoing Turkish Super Lig sees Fenerbahce SK lock horns against Gaziantep FK in their upcoming match on Monday. The Turkish Domestic league clash will be played at the Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Satacougl on April 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FEN vs GAZ Dream11 top picks, and other details of the match.

FEN vs GAZ Dream11 Match Preview

Fenerbahce SK will start this match riding on impressive performances in recent times as they have suffered from only one defeat in their previous five matches. Heading into the match after playing out a 1-1 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor, the hosts find themselves occupying the second position in the Turkish Super Lig table. With 19 wins from 32 games this season, Fenerbahce SK have managed to pocket 63 points with league leaders Besiktas hold a massive seven points lead over them.

Fenerbahce SK will see this match as an opportunity to bridge the gap and narrow Besiktas's lead by securing all three points on Monday but face tough competition in the form of Gaziantep FK and will have to play their best football if they want to pocket their 20th league win of the ongoing season.

Gaziantep FK on the other hand will be starting this match brimming with confidence as the visitors have received are unbeaten in their previous three matches registering two wins in the process. After defeating Istanbul Basaksehir in their previous outing, Gaziantep FK picked up their 13th league win of the season as they are currently slotted 5th on the league table with 50 points against their name so far. The visitors recorded a massive 3-1 win over Fenerbahce SK when both the teams met during the reverse fixture last year. While Gaziantep FK will be aiming to record a double over Fenerbahce, the hosts will look to take their revenge on Monday.

FEN vs GAZ Dream11 Top Picks

Captain-M. Thiam, K. Ozer

Vice-Captain -E. Valencia, A. Maxim

FEN vs GAZ Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A. Bayindir

Defenders – P. Dijlobodji, S. Aziz, P. Olkowski, N. Sangare

Midfielders –A. Maxim, O. Tufan, J. Mirallas

Strikers –E. Valencia, K. Ozer, M. Thiam

FEN vs GAZ Dream11 Prediction

We expect Fenerbahce SK and Gaziantep FK to play out a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of this match.

Prediction- Fenerbahce SK 1-1 Gaziantep FK

Note: The above FEN vs GAZ Dream11 prediction, FEN vs GAZ Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FEN vs GAZ Dream11 Team and FEN vs GAZ Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.