Fernandes Joins Pepe In Slamming Argentine Referee Post World Cup Exit: 'Very Strange...'

Star Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has joined teammate Pepe in slamming Argentine referee Facundo Tello for making biased decisions. Fernandes' rant comes shortly after Pepe bizarrely claimed that Argentina should be handed the FIFA World Cup trophy as 'nothing' was given in favour of Portugal.

Fernandes & Pepe slam Argentina referee after World Cup exit

While analyzing the Portugal vs Morocco game after the clash, Bruno Fernandes said, "It's very strange that a referee from a team that whistles us it's still in the World Cup. They've clearly tilted the field against us. I don't know if they're going to give the cup to Argentina. I don't care, I'm going to say what I think and s**** them."

The defeat for Portugal meant that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to end his international career without winning the elusive FIFA World Cup, having turned 37 this past February. The Portugal captain made history in the game against Morocco as this clash marked his 196th international match, the joint-most in the history of football.

While Ronaldo will not be able to get his hands on the biggest prize in international football, arch-rival Lionel Messi still has a chance with Argentina progressing to the semi-finals after a win over the Netherlands on penalties. Even though Argentina beat the Dutch in the quarter-final clash, Messi was not happy with the refereeing decisions that were made. A day after the Argentine captain questioned the referee's decisions, Pepe used the same excuse after his Portugal side lost to Morocco.

After the conclusion of the Portugal vs Morocco game, Pepe said, "It is unacceptable to have an Argentine referee refereeing the game after what happened yesterday. With Messi complaining, an Argentine comes and whistles. In the second half, nothing was given, there were only eight minutes [of stoppage time]. We worked very hard, and in eight minutes, nothing was played." He concluded his remarks by stating, "After what I saw today, they can now give the title to Argentina."

Argentina will now face Croatia in the semi-finals on December 13, with the winner of the clash set to book their place in the finals that will take place on December 18.