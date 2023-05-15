Fernando Torres and former teammate Alvaro Arbeloa clash at touchline of U19 game- WATCH

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are always at loggerheads. Whether it is in La Liga or any other competition, the contest promises to take a physical route most of the time. The pushing and shoving between the individuals on the team recently took place during an under-19 game.

The stalwarts from both the clubs Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa recently had an intense face-off. As coaches of their respective U-19 teams- Alvaro Arbeloa of Real Madrid and Fernando Torres of Atletico Madrid- the two engaged in a feud after. Los Blancos defeated their cross-city rivals 4-2 on aggregate in the second leg of the Champions Cup Juvenil A quarter-final. Following the match the bigger bottom line occurred as Valdebebas witnessed Torres and Arbeloa taking on each other on the touchline.

What caused the exchange between Alvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres?

Torres was sent off by the referee in extra time, and the former Spanish international was jeered and ridiculed by the home supporters before arguing with Real Madrid head coach Arbeloa. The pair were former Liverpool and Spain colleagues, but there was no love lost when Torres reacted furiously to a run of refereeing mistakes against his club.

Atletico scored twice in normal time to overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit, but they were cruelly defeated in extra time. Following that Torres lost patience. In an intense exchange, the former striker was enraged by Arbeloa's behavior and allegedly threatened to 'blow his head off'.

While the former teammates-rivals took on each other at the juvenil section, at the senior section, it is Real Madrid who is currently at 2nd on La Liga just above Atleti. Merengues have a point lead over Atletico and 4 matchdays are still left. Meanwhile, Barcelona has taken the unrivaled position on the points table and has been adjudged champions of the Spanish top flight for the 27th time in history.