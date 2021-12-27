Ferran Torres To Undergo Medical At Barcelona After €65M Deal Agreed With Man City: Report

The 2022 January transfer window has not even officially begun, and it seems the first major signing of the new year is already confirmed as Barcelona have reportedly agreed on a €65 million deal to sign Manchester City winger Ferran Torres.

It is believed that the 21-year old is already in Spain and is expected to complete a medical at Nou Camp on Monday. Although the Spanish forward began this season's Premier League campaign on a high, a foot injury coupled with the concern of him playing out of position has resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the two European giants have reached a financial agreement. Now, Ferran Torres, his agent and Barcelona need to agree on the contract and other formalities to complete the deal.

This significant development came just before the Spanish international released a video on social media, speaking about his recovery, suggesting that a move is very much on the cards. According to Romano, Man City will receive an initial €55 million in instalments, and an added €10 million in performance add ons.

The move is likely to favour all three parties as Barcelona desperately need to increase their talent in the squad. The Catalan giants currently find themselves in seventh place in the La Liga standings with 28 points, 18 points behind leaders, and El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, who have played a game more.

As for Man City, they could use the funds to sign a new striker. Pep Guardiola's side have used various players in the number nine position this season after failing to sign Harry Kane despite being strongly linked to the Tottenham forward for most of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Ferran Torres is likely to receive more game time at Barcelona, having only featured in seven games in all competitions for Man City this season. The 21-year old has played in a few matches despite delivering decent performances in most of the games he has received the opportunity to play in. The Spanish international has scored three goals and an assist in seven games for Man City this season. Such performances could help Barcelona in these difficult times as the Catalan giants look to close the gap at the top.

