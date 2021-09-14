FIFA 22 Ratings: Fans Divided As Ronaldo Is Rated Lower Than Lewandowski

With FIFA 22 set to release in less than three weeks, EA Sports released the names of the top 22 players in the game. Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) Lionel Messi was once again the highest-rated FIFA 22 player with a 93 rating. However, surprisingly he was not followed by Cristiano Ronaldo on this occasion.

The Portuguese international received a rating of 91 and was surpassed by Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, who received a rating of 92. On one hand, several Ronaldo fans were upset that their star was not given a higher rating than the Polish striker. On the other hand, some others suggested that Lewandowski should be the most highly rated.

Netizens react to FIFA 22 ratings

One fan wrote that the FIFA 22 rating suggests that an era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance is coming to an end. However, he added that Robert Lewandowski should have been more highly rated due to his outstanding season last year. The Polish international scored a staggering 41 goals in just 29 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich.

Even FIFA ratings show that we're living in the end of an Era for Messi and Ronaldo. Lewandowski should be a 94 though. No Barcelona or Real Madrid players in 90's, well that was expected. #FIFARatings pic.twitter.com/2XsQxN47Z8 — 🌹TeazLee (@teazlee) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan backed FIFA 22 for their ratings, stating that Lewandowski deserves a higher rating than Ronaldo due to an outstanding season.

I don't get why people are surprised that Lewandowski has a higher rating than Ronaldo in fifa 22. No disrespect to Ronaldo but Lewa has been better since 2019 and the ratings shouldn't be robotic — NastyNagelsmann (@GoatGnabry) September 10, 2021

Considering that Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Ors, it is fair to say that he has an outstanding fan following. With this in mind, one fan suggested that Ronaldo fans would be looking at the FIFA 22 ratings, thinking:

Ronaldo fans:-How can Lewa be 92 rated in FIFA 22 and Ronaldo 91? This is disgrace.

Also Ronaldo fans:- Lewa should win Balon d'or over Messi this year. 🤷🤷 pic.twitter.com/7cQpN9WaA3 — Tapiano Penaldo (@PenduJuv) September 14, 2021

FIFA 22 ratings: Lionel Messi is the highest-rated FIFA 22 player

Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (RW): 93 rated

Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich (ST): 92 rated

Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United (ST): 91 rated

Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City (CM): 91 rated

Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (ST): 91 rated

Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (LW): 91 rated

Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid (GK): 91 rated

Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur (ST): 90 rated

N'Golo Kante from Chelsea (CDM): 90 rated

Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich (GK): 90 rated

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from Barcelona (GK): 90 rated

Mohamed Salah from Liverpool (RW): 89 rated

Gianluigi Donnaruma from Paris Saint-Germain (GK): 89 rated

Karim Benzema from Real Madrid (CF): 89 rated

Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool (CB): 89 rated

Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich (CDM): 89 rated

Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur (LM): 89 rated

Alisson from Liverpool (GK): 89 rated

Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid (GK): 89 rated

Casemiro from Real Madrid (CDM): 89 rated

Ederson from Manchester City (GK): 89 rated

Sadio Mane from Liverpool (LW): 89 rated