FIFA Blocks Transfers For Out-of-contract Players, Contemplates One-off Third Window

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc all over the football world and FIFA has now blocked the exit of players from their respective clubs in the summer transfer window. The football leagues across Europe have faced severe repercussions amid the coronavirus outbreak and FIFA were under pressure to act upon these events caused by this unprecedented situation. There are a number of players in the Premier League and LaLiga whose contracts are expiring during the transfer window and FIFA will now prevent players from leaving their respective clubs.

FIFA transfer window changes revealed by director

FIFA's legal director Emilio Garcia Silvero admitted that the board cannot demand contracts that expire be extended after June. However. he also admitted that clubs would be unable to conduct the transfer of players in the summer until the 2019-20 season is complete. Even if the contract of a loan player expires in the summer, that player could return to his parent club but the return transfer would not be processed.

FIFA prevent Premier League players from leaving in the summer transfer window

A number of Premier League stars including Willian, Pedro and Jan Vertonghen have contracts expiring at the end of the summer on June 30. This makes them free agents heading into the transfer window as they are out of contract with their respective Premier League clubs. However, FIFA has suggested the players will remain at the club until the end of the extended season even if it lapses their contracts.

FIFA prevent players leaving: 115 LaLiga players out of contract

Amid the 20 LaLiga clubs, there are 115 players in the Spanish top flight that will be without a contract heading into the summer transfer window. A total of 115 LaLiga players have June 30 as the last day of their respective contracts and the summer transfer window opens on July 1. Along with the Premier League players, LaLiga stars will also have to follow the same rules and guidelines set by FIFA.

FIFA transfer window changes: Possible third transfer window?

With the impact of coronavirus, the transfer window will not be opened on July 1 according to FIFA's legal director. However, in the 2020-21 season, a third window is reportedly set to be introduced, possibly during the month of October or November. This would take place just before the January transfer window which lasts for a whole month but it would be dealt with flexibly so that the 16-week transfer period is not affected.

