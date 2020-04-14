Barcelona Agree To Keep Ousmane Dembele With No Suitors For The $65m-rated Winger: Report

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly agreed to keep winger Ousmane Dembele after failing to find any suitors for the French international. Barcelona were looking to sell the player in the summer to make way for the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr, as well as to cope with the financial losses accrued due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Barcelona given until March 6 to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona transfer news: Ousmane Dembele to stay

Ousmane Dembele was reportedly put on the transfer market with Barcelona expecting an offer in the range of $65 million. However, his frequent injury problems have proved detrimental in inviting suitors for the youngster. Now, it is reported that Barcelona have agreed to keep the France winger, which could turn out to be a major boost for Dembele.

Also Read | Barcelona drop plans to sign Willian Jose as Ousmane Dembele replacement

Barcelona transfer news: Ousmane Dembele's season worsened by injuries

Just before his latest injury, Ousmane Dembele’s agent met with Barcelona to discuss a possible departure at the end of the present season. In the meeting, it was decided that the player’s stay would be determined after his form in the remaining six months of the season. However, just then, Dembele picked up another injury, missing the remainder of the season.

Barcelona transfer news: No suitors for Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele was signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. The France international was touted to replace Neymar, who left for PSG on a world-record transfer. However, his injury record, totalling seven injuries, has fended off potential suitors.

Also Read | Ousmane Dembele out of Barcelona squad due to hamstring injury, confirms club

Ousmane Dembele stats for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele stats for Barcelona have been below par since his arrival in Spain. He has managed to make just nine appearances for the defending LaLiga champions this campaign, scoring just one goal. In his three seasons with Barcelona, he has managed 74 appearances across all competitions, while scoring 19 goals in total.

Also Read | Barcelona on brink of 'economic bankruptcy and moral decay' claims presidential candidate