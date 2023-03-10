FIFA Looking To Introduce New Mercy Rule After Manchester United's 0-7 Defeat To Liverpool

Manchester United might have been in severe danger if the referee had continued to include more extra minutes, FIFA's head of refereeing Pierluigi Collina has claimed. Liverpool handed United their worst defeat in the Premier League as they thrashed the Red Devils 7-0 in the Premier League. Despite the goal celebrations and several substitutions the referee only decided to add four minutes of extra time in both halves.

The Qatar World Cup had already witnessed massive injury time being handed out to each match as Collina had lined up specific instructions to the match officials.

FIFA could introduce Mercy Rule in near future: Pierluigi Collina

The former referee who used to be very strict with the footballers during his time has been involved pretty heavily in revamping the existing football rules. In an interaction at the International Football Association Board, the former referee admitted there should have been a few more minutes in the Liverpool vs Manchester United match.

“Last weekend, ten matches were played in the Premier League and four matches exceeded 100 minutes [in total].

“Two of them should have been higher than this only because they were 7-0 and 4-0 and the referee probably decided not to consider the additional time be given accurately.

“Six goals were scored in the second half [at Anfield]. I can understand that giving quite a relevant amount of additional time when it is 7-0 is difficult to understand in this specific match”.

Collina also went on to reveal that there could be planning of introducing a "Mercy Rule" which would allow the match referee not to grant the additional time if a specific number of goals are scored.

“Maybe in the future we may consider to say that additional time has not to be given at the end of the match if there is a difference bigger than X goals between the two teams, but that would be in the laws of the game.

“Now it is common sense — but common sense is not common sense if it affects someone.

In Spain v Costa Rica at the World Cup, Spain were leading 6-0 and eight minutes of additional time were given.

“Spain scored one [more] goal in additional time [to make it 7-0] and that goal could have cost Spain or Costa Rica qualification for the next round of the competition.”