FIFA Reveals List For Best Men’s Player 2021 Award; Who Are The 11 Nominees?

Global football governing body FIFA has announced the 11 nominees for the FIFA Best Men’s Player Award 2021, whose winner will be announced in January next year, after the public voting on FIFA’s website concluded on December 10. Among the 11 nominees, Manchester United’s legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool sensation Mohammed Salah, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are the five players playing in the Premier League. The list also includes Argentine legend Lionel Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Frenchman Karim Benzema makes to the cut of the nominees, on the back of his stellar LaLiga season with Real Madrid, along with his performance for France. At the same time, 22-year-old Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund also finds his name on the list, alongside former winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich. Over the last five years, Ronaldo has won the prestigious FIFA award twice, while Messi, Lewandowski, and Luka Modric have picked it up once each. Out of the above-mentioned players, only Modric failed to make the cut in 2021.

Winner of FIFA Best Men's Player 2021 Award to be announced on January 17, 2022

The Men’s Player of the Year award has been technically going on since 2016, as prior to 2009, the annual award was known as the FIFA World Player of the Year. It was merged with the Ballon d’Or award from 2010 to 2015, before being renamed in 2016. The winner of the award will be decided through a public voting process, which takes place on the official website of FIFA until December 10. The winner of the coveted award will be announced next year on January 17, 2022.

FIFA Best Men’s Player of 2021: Check Full List

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)

N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern Munich)

(Image: AP)