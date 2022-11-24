FIFA World Cup 2022: After Ecuador, Mexico Comes Under FIFA Scanner Over Fans' Chants

The world football governing body, FIFA has opened an investigation involving the Mexican soccer team, after discriminatory chants were heard from the fans in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar campaign opener. Earlier on Tuesday, Mexico kicked off their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Robert Lewandowski-starring Poland at Stadium 974. On the same day, FIFA announced that the Ecuadorian Football Association was also under investigation for potential homophobic chants by their supporters during the tournament opener against Qatar on November 20.

Meanwhile, as per ESPN, FIFA put out a statement about the incident involving Mexico on Wednesday. "The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Mexican Football Association due to chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v. Poland FIFA World Cup match played on 22 November. The proceedings were opened on the basis of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) was previously sanctioned by FIFA after anti-gay goalkeeper chants were heard at El Tri matches. These matches were occasionally halted due to the three-step procedure in place to tackle the offensive shouts. Earlier in 2021, the world football governing body reduced the punishment for discriminatory fan chants against Mexico from two World Cup qualifying games to one.

More about the FIFA investigation for discriminatory chants by fans

The FMF had then promised to execute campaigns of education and enforcement in their country and the US. The national body also promised to hand five-year bans from stadiums if fans are found repeating the discriminatory behaviour. However, it is unclear whether FIFA’s current proceeding is due to homophobic chants or some other behaviour by the fans.

FIFA is yet to provide any timetable for the investigation

FIFA has also not provided any timetable for dealing with cases involving the Mexican and Ecuadorian federations. At the same time, FIFA is also yet to reveal what punishment the federations will receive for the behaviour of the fans. The Ecuadorian fans also received global attention for chanting, “we want beer’ in Spanish, during their 2-0 win over hosts Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium.