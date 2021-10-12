FIFA World Cup 2022: Four-time Winners Germany Becomes First Nation To Join Hosts Qatar

After a poor outing in the Euro 2020, Germany bounced back in style to become the first team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after crushing North Macedonia 4-0. The victory also meant that the former World Champions take the top spot in Group J with two matches left to play in qualifiers. The win also meant Germany have a perfect record of five games played, five won, 18 goals scored, and just one conceded. All group winners in European qualification automatically secure a place at the tournament in Qatar.

Timo Werner finds back of the net in Germany vs North Macedonia match

Germany's win over North Macedonia can be credited to brace from Chelsea striker Timo Werner and a goal each from Kai Haveretz and Jamal Musiela. The first half saw Germany failing to find the back of the net due to their final pass and finishing. Hans Flick coached team created only a handful of chances in the first half with Timo Werner hit the post with a low drive in stoppage time.

Germany, who were beaten 2-1 by North Macedonia back in March, broke the deadlock in the 50th minute. Serge Gnabry superb through ball found Mueller who laid the pass for Kai Havertz to tap in. Once Haverretz broke the deadlock it was the turn of his Chelsea teammate Timo Werner to find the back of the net. The forward scored two goals in three minutes to dash North Macedonia's hope. Werner's first goal in the match came from another assist by Thomas Mueller in the 70th following which three minutes later he curled an effort a shot home from 15 metres. Substitute Jamal Musiela completed the bout seven minutes before the end.

Germany FIFA World Cup history

Speaking about Germany FIFA World Cup history the Die Mannschaft is one of the most successful European team in the FIFA World Cup history, having won the title four times. Germany won the FIFA World Cup in 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014. The 2018 edition did not go well for the former champions who were knocked out in the group stage itself.