FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table: Argentina Languish At Bottom, France Sits Atop Group D

The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar witnessed the first major upset on November 22 when Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina 2-1 to register their biggest win in the football history. Lionel Messi scored the goal for Argentina, while Saleh Al-Shehri scored the equaliser for Saudi Arabia even as Salem Al-Dawsari produced the winning goal. Heading into this tournament, Saudi Arabia had won only three games previously at the World Cup, and only one in the last 28 years before Tuesday's major upset in Qatar.

Other major World Cup upsets include Senegal's win over then-titleholders France 1-0 in the 2002 tournament opener and the United States stunning England by the same score in 1950. Following the Saudi Arabia defeat, Argentina cannot afford to lose any of their two remaining games against Mexico and Poland if they dream about qualifying for the knockout stages.

While Argentina made a losing start to their campaign, France vs Australia match saw the defending champions start their title defence with a thumping 4-1 win over Socceroos. Tunisia was up against Denmark and the match ended in a goalless draw, while Poland missed on getting full points after Robert Lewandowski was denied a goal by Mexico wicketkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. Here's how the World Cup points table look like:

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table

Group C

Courtesy of their 'historic' win against Argentina, Saudi Arabia is currently sitting at the top of the Group C points table at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Poland is second in the Group, while Mexico takes the third spot. Th final spot in Group C is occupied by Argentina.

Position Teams Matches Win Draw Loss GF GA GD Points 1 Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 2 Poland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Group D

In Group D, Olivier Giroud's brace and a goal each by Adrian Rabiot and Kylian Mbappe saw defending champions France trounce Australia 4-1 at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday. France sits atop the tally, while Australia languishes at the bottom at the moment.