FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Stadium's VIP Suite Put On Sale For Whopping $2.5 Million

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a private VIP suite is on sale for a whopping $2.5 million. Aside from the typical exquisite dining and other advantages, suite guests at the Lusail Stadium will be able to witness six group games, the round of 16, quarter-final, and final, all of which are included in the opulent package. Qatar has built eight marvelous stadiums around the capital Doha to host the most coveted competition in the world of football. The stadiums are equipped with high-end facilities in order to serve corporate guests, top executives, and millionaires from all over the globe.

The above-mentioned suite, which is expected to host high-profile guests, is still available for sale on FIFA's official hospitality partner MATCH's website. According to metro.co.uk, the suite will come with an HD television and direct access to seats placed in front of the glass barrier covering the luxurious space. As per the report, several VIP boxes have already been sold to corporate guests, who have supposedly spent millions to secure a spot for the next year's World Cup in the Gulf country.

Meanwhile, due to its services and position inside the Lusail Stadium, another VIP suite known as the Pearl Lounge is in high demand. The lounge, which costs $4,950 for a single group game, is placed near the midway line and promises to provide a complete view of the game. There will be live chef stations, among other things, in the lounge. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on 21 November with the final slated to be held on December 18.

Controversy surrounding Qatar World Cup

Qatar, a tiny Gulf country, was awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup eleven years ago. Since then, the Arab country has spent millions, if not billions, of dollars to construct world-class sporting facilities, enlisting the help of specialists and labourers from all over the globe. Qatar has also been chastised for suspected human rights violations. Over the course of several years, the country has been accused of deceiving the employees who built the stadiums. More than 6,500 workers are claimed to have perished since the FIFA World Cup construction began in Qatar, according to sources.

(Image: MATCHHospitality/Website/AP)